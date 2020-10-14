Active registered voters in Teton County should be receiving their general election ballots in the mail this week. Teton County Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty mailed out X,XXX ballots to active voters on Oct. 9. Those ballots must be returned to the Teton County Courthouse either by mail or in person by 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3. Voters are advised to send their ballots at least a week in advance of that deadline to make sure the ballots are received in time to be counted. Voters can also drop off their ballots at the courthouse Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. up to election day, Nov. 3, when the courthouse drop-off site will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. On election day, voters can also drop off their ballots at a manned drop-off site in the Fairfield Community Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters who have not received ballots should call the Teton County Election Administrator’s Office at 466-2693 or go online to the Montana Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at https://app.mt.gov/cgi-bin/voterinfo/voterinfo.cgi. On this page, voters can check their registration status and track their general election ballot.
In last week’s mail, the Secretary of State’s office sent out voter information pamphlets that provide additional information on the races and ballot issues on the ballot this fall. Voters can also find stories on the candidates and ballot issues in the Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 editions of the Choteau Acantha.
We encourage all registered voters to take steps to participate in the general election this fall and in all elections, from school board and city council, to county offices and state and federal offices. The right to vote is one of the bedrock principles of our nation, but it does citizens no good if they don’t participate. Citizens who are not registered to vote have time before the election to register. For more information on how to register, call the election administrator’s office at 466-2693 as soon as possible.
Let’s help Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty and her staff have a smooth mail ballot election by following the instructions on the mailed ballot and returning it to the county courthouse on or before election day.