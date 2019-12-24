The Choteau Acantha photographers have been on the concert tour for the past two weeks and are avid groupies. There has been cheering from family and friends, an abundance of smiles and plenty of memories for us to share.
The concert tour hasn’t included any world famous headliners; instead it has featured the best and brightest of Teton County. The staff has attended seven concerts —the junior high and high school concerts and elementary programs in Choteau and Fairfield, all-school concerts at Dutton/Brady and Power and concerts at Bynum and Greenfield elementary schools.
The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without attending the traditional programs. The biggest problem we have is making it to multiple programs in one night. Thank goodness for school staff who reserve us seats so we can go from one to the next with ease.
We tip our hats to the students for providing the adults a few moments in this busy season to sit back, relax and enjoy the music and performances.
We applauded the classroom teachers, school staff and especially the music teachers and the accompanist for all the time that goes into coordinating the productions. An extra shout out to the music teachers: Abby Armstrong and Stacia Martineau, Bynum; Lorran Depner and Rose Carlson, Choteau; Luke Juras, Dutton/Brady; Sarah Carpenter and Shelby Giles, Fairfield; Laura Toeckes, Greenfield; and Melissa Gilbert, Power.
We have taken literally hundreds of pictures, each capturing the excitement of the students. We wish we had enough space on the pages to include each of the performers in the newspaper. You will however find throughout this week’s edition (Dec. 25) a sampling of the magic of each of the programs.
Thanks Teton County students for sharing your talent and letting us stop for a few moments to listen and enjoy the sounds of the season.