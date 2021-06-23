Three times in the past month or so, the Teton County Search and Rescue Unit has been called out to help law enforcement. They walked a grid through a pasture on a rural Fairfield farm to help the Sheriff’s Office locate the handgun used in a shooting death; they searched for an overdue hiker west of Choteau in the mountains; and on June 18, they launched a search at first light for a man many of them knew — Ray Mills, 84, a retired wilderness ranger who had gone missing after leaving his home for a horseback ride the day before.
Search and Rescue doesn’t always get to have happy endings. In those searches, they were able to celebrate the finding of the gun. The overdue hiker arrived back without injury on her own, another win. But last Friday, the a team of searchers, riding on horseback, found Ray, dead from an apparent medical event. He had already survived one bad heart attack and it’s likely that another one claimed him as he was doing what he loved: riding along the Teton River on a beautiful afternoon on his favorite horse.
They all wanted to find Ray alive, and they weren’t able to do that. But they were able to bring him back to his family and to give them the closure that a recovery effort does.
We are fortunate in Teton County to have Cmdr. Ben Rhodes and Vice Cmdr. Kirk Mattingly of Choteau and a dedicated group of men and women who answer the call for search and rescue help whenever the Sheriff’s Office calls. These search and rescue team members — about 27 total — take training classes to know how to conduct searches. They have first-aid training; they have experience riding snowmobiles, four-wheelers, horses and some are small plane pilots.
They give of their time at a moment’s notice to help families and individuals in their times of need, and they do so without compensation and with the grave knowledge that their searches could end with a body recovery instead of a rescue. They go out in all types of weather. They take time away from their businesses, their jobs and their families to answer the call to duty.
On behalf of everyone in Teton County, we thank these men and women for their dedication, their generosity, their compassion and their commitment. They are a vital part of the tightly woven fabric of our community.
Members of the Search and Rescue Unit, in addition to those already mentioned are: Marshall Lagge, Steve Allum, Mike Whitehouse, Steve Jones, Ken Bassmann, Dave Chalfon, Willis Heron, Charles Hlavac, Ben Hodgskiss, Rich Krogue, Jere Long, Brent Lonner, Mike May, Melissa Moyer, Ben Neal, Richard Neill, Chance Ostberg, Robert Rhodes, R.J. Roberts, Adam Schilling, Sherwin Smith, Ken Staigmiller and Steve Taormina. Cathy Sessions. Is the incident public information officer.