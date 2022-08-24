Back to school is a time for children and youth to be excited about their futures and to reconnect with structure, as they look forward to seeing their friends, teachers and staff, and return to their extra-curricular activities. The start of a new school year can be hectic for all types of families, but it is especially challenging for children in the child welfare system. Children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect, and have been removed from their homes, may be reentering a new school this year with higher levels of stress and uncertainty.
Children in the child welfare system my struggle with the trauma of being removed from their homes and struggle with their social-emotional well-being. Learning loss as a result of the trauma they may have experienced also factors to the stress of “back to school.”
As students return to school, having a consistent adult to advocate for their best interests as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer is needed now more than ever.
On any given day, there are nearly 50-plus children and youth in the foster care system in the Ninth Judicial District (Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties). Children who have experienced abuse or neglect are involved with multiple systems-the court system, the child welfare system, the health care system and the school system. Our volunteers can help connect the dots between these systems to ensure that information is shared, when appropriate, to get the best possible outcomes for children and youth.
Appointed by the judge, Front Range CASA volunteers advocate for stability with respect to a child’s living situation and school placement, with the child’s best interest in mind. CASA volunteers interact and build relationships with everyone in the child’s environment who has a hand in their education-parents and foster parents, teacher, school counselors, child protection workers, attorneys therapists and others. As the new school year starts, volunteers will continue to advocate for children to ensure they have access to the educational resources needed.
Front Range CASA volunteers can work with the school or child protection service staff members to advocate for comprehensive wraparound services for the child. CASA volunteers remain in frequent contact with teachers and school administrators to form a partnership to better understand the child’s unique strengths and challenges. These interaction with the child’s school, combined with the volunteers relationship with the child, empower the Front Range CASA volunteer to advocate in court for what the child needs to thrive academically.
Children and youth assigned a CASA volunteer reported higher levels of hope. A child’s hope has been linked to numerous positive outcomes such as academic success, overall wellbeing, increases in self-control, positive social relationships and optimism. For children in the foster care system, pursuing childhood activities can be a challenge because of frequent moves or resource challenges. Our volunteers make sure the court knows when a child has special interests and help remove barriers so the child can participate in extracurricular activities.
If you would like to support the children and youth we serve as they navigate a new school year, contact Kiersta Sullivan, executive director of Front Range CASA, at 406-576-7041 and learn more. Training will be offered in September.