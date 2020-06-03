We are very fortunate in Teton County that our law enforcement officers — Sheriff/Coroner Keith VanSetten and his deputies — are known for being well trained, civic-minded and proactive rather than reactive in their efforts to keep citizens in this county safe. We cannot imagine that what happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week that led to the death of George Floyd while in police custody, would ever occur here. We are deeply thankful for that.
We hope that the protests that are happening across our nation and the world will lead to constructive changes that help dismantle institutional discrimination in our country — whether that discrimination is based on race, religion, ethnicity or gender, whether its discrimination against Native Americans, Hutterites, immigrants or gay and lesbian people, for example.
We are also thankful that we live in a country where freedom of the press is enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In repressive countries like China, Russia or Iran, for example, we would not know about incidences of police brutality because the there is no free press to tell that story. The government only tells its people what it wants them to know. Instead of free newspapers and broadcasters, those countries have state-run propaganda engines.
We also know that being a journalist is a tough thing in the United States today. The pay is lousy, the benefits are nil, there is no job security, and the nation as a whole seems to judge reporters without ever walking a mile in their shoes. We reporters and editors are not perfect. We make mistakes and then we correct those mistakes, learn from them and go forward. We have one of the few professions in which all of our work is public, and every single reader or viewer is a critic.
While the Acantha has never had a journalist directly threatened while on the job — at least not in the past 30 years — journalists for local, regional and national media today are risking their lives to report on the protests of George Floyd’s death, and their safety must be ensured.
We are sharing with our readers a joint statement issued this week by the News Media Alliance, America’s Newspapers and the National Newspaper Association:
“The last several days, journalists have been risking their lives to report on the ground at the scenes of protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd. These journalists are serving a critical role in providing information the public needs to know in order to stay informed about what is happening in their communities, as well as to keep them and their families safe.
“In some cities, there have been reports of journalists being attacked and harassed by law enforcement while trying to do their jobs. It is essential that law enforcement and government officials not only allow journalists to report on the historic events currently unfolding, but to provide journalists with the necessary protection in order to remain safe to do their jobs, as members of the press — the rights of which are guaranteed under the First Amendment.
“Local journalists are not only covering the protests as they are unfolding, but they are telling the stories behind these events, and they will be there in the months ahead to report on the aftermath and local repercussions.
“We are extremely grateful for journalists’ commitment and sacrifices to bring the truth to the American public. We stand behind them and support their right to a free press as granted under the First Amendment. We call on local law enforcement and government officials to recognize the importance of their role and ensure their safety during these dangerous and unpredictable events.”
We at the Acantha salute our fellow journalists all across the nation and the world for doing a difficult, dangerous and largely thankless job. As Thomas Jefferson (a famous critic of the colonial press) once said, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”