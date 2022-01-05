Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. High around 5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Overcast. Low 2F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.