Kudos to Benefis Teton Medical Center Foundation Director Annie Olson for organizing the Art Walk in Choteau on Sept. 7. This event, held on a sunny, warm fall evening was a lovely opportunity for people to come out and enjoy some of the fine, high-quality artwork that area artists and artisans create in this area. The four downtown venues offered walkers the chance to see pieces that are going to be sold in the Shadows of the Past art auction on Oct. 9, pieces of Choteau artist Stoney Burk’s private collection (which are for sale) at the Choteau Arts Studio and Gallery, artwork in the private collection of Loren Solberg at the Teton County Abstract Co., and fine leatherwork and outdoor photography at the Flying Bison Mercantile.
The event was free and open to people of all ages. Rich Clough and the Loose Mules performed outside the art gallery and three Fairfield artists worked on paintings on the sidewalk. Every venue served beverages and treats.
The event did a great job of highlighting the local art scene here, showing people that even in rural Montana high-quality art and hand-crafted items are readily available from places like Choteau Arts, the Flying Bison Mercantile and from the individual artists like Diane Hausmann and Andrew Watson, who have their own galleries.
The event also made that art accessible to everyone — no expensive admission fees or travel necessary, and the artists were happy to share their creative processes with the people who stopped to watch their work.
This event was a great addition to Choteau’s fall schedule and we hope to see it back next year.