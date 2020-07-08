Now that COVID-19 has arrived in Teton County, citizens here need to step up their game and focus on helping each other as people fall sick and businesses have to shut their doors. At last count on Monday morning, there were 10 people sick in our county, a shifting number of about 70 under a 14-day quarantine and no fewer than five businesses in Choteau closed because employees or owners have come down with or been exposed to this viral illness that mainly causes mild symptoms but can cause life-threatening illness in some, particularly those 65 and older and those who have underlying health problems.
On social media, there are all sorts of comments about how the viral illness appeared here. According to the Teton County Health Department, this cluster of cases stemmed from folks attending a large group event in the county on June 20. Someone at the event was positive for COVID-19 and spread it to others.
Those in turn spread it to other family members and some co-workers. The insidious nature of COVID-19 is that people who have been unknowingly exposed are able to infect others for several days before their own symptoms appear. No one in this community has deliberately infected people here. No one who is ill should be blamed or shamed for getting sick. This is what happens in a pandemic. The United States has had more than 130,000 deaths and leads the world in the number of people infected. This is a pernicious, stealthy disease that can strike anyone if left unchecked.
There is no need for recriminations or criticism of people who are sick. Further such behavior does not help the situation. Far better would be for the community to rally together to help those who are sick, to wish them well, to help them out as they are homebound and to make a much better effort to prevent further illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said repeatedly that one of the most effective ways to reduce transmission is for people to wear facial masks indoors, out in the public and in situations where social distancing is not possible. Yet, many people in our community are not routinely wearing masks while interacting with others.
Gov. Steve Bullock has stopped short of making mask use mandatory, but he too is recommending the use of face masks as a way of reducing the number of people getting sick. Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien last weekend posted on social media that he is going to start routinely wearing a mask. And, wearing a mask does not alleviate the need for other measures: Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; using hand sanitizer when running water and soap aren’t available; wiping down frequently touched surfaces with germ-killing cleaner repeatedly; conducting as much business as possible by phone or email; taking your temperature regularly to watch for a fever; always, always staying socially distant from others and making those face-to-face interactions as short as possible; avoiding large group activities where social distancing is not possible; and scheduling meetings with online video conferencing apps.
If you have to organize a group function, call the Teton County Health Department and work with the staff there to come up with a plan to reduce the chance of a transmission. If your employees can work from home, encourage them to do so, and please provide them with facial masks to wear when they are at work. Try to cut back on your trips into stores, planning your errands so you limit your exposures as much as possible.
Teton County has a great public health department and access to Benefis Teton Medical Center and several local medical providers. This county has the resources and the capacity to handle this COVID-19 outbreak. The county needs people to focus on taking care of each other, and for everyone to take all the appropriate, recommended precautions to curtail the spread of this disease.