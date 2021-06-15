The Choteau community has raised $12,000 for the 2021 4th of July fireworks show and is starting to raise funds for the 2022 show. The annual fireworks show is financed exclusively through individual donations and the proceeds of fundraisers. The city of Choteau is putting out fireworks donation cans this month at several Choteau businesses (Main Street Express, Choteau Drug and the Choteau Acantha) in hopes that individuals will donate at least $1,000 for the 2022 show.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Choteau City Office or at the Choteau Acantha or mailed to the city office at P.O. Box 619, Choteau, MT 59422.