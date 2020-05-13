The Teton County election administrator Paula Jaconetty sent out 3,625 mail ballot elections to registered voters in Teton County on May 8. Anyone who hasn’t gotten their ballot should call her office at 466-2693. This is the first time Montana is conducting its primary election by mail ballot instead of poll voting though lots of Montanans routinely vote by permanent absentee ballot. Some voters are a little confused about how to vote by mail for the primary. All voters are receiving three ballots: one for Republican candidates, one for Democratic candidates and one for Green party candidates.
Remember, this election works just the same way an in-person primary would work. Voters should pick one of the three ballots, vote that ballot and send it back in the green postage-paid envelope. Voters should throw the other two ballots away. Any voters who have questions about how to fill out the ballot should contact Jaconetty’s office at 466-2693.
Races on the ballot include: U.S. president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, Montana governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, superintendent of public instruction, state representative, and county Clerk of District Court and District 1 county commissioner.
The nonpartisan races on all three ballots include races for Supreme Court Justice 5 and 6 seats.
Also on all three ballots is a question of whether to allow nonpartisan elections for county office holders, who presently are party affiliated, mainly as Republicans and Democrats though there have been some Independents over the years. If this measure passes, the nonpartisan elections would be held for the first time in 2021.
Don’t let the mail ballots deter you from voting. Take your time. Research news articles on the different candidates and then make informed decisions when you vote. Let’s make sure that Teton County’s voter turnout stays high and reflects solid participation across our county. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. They can be mailed in or dropped off at the county courthouse in Choteau.