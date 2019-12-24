The Teton County Commissioners last week listened to a plea from residents of the South Fork of the Teton River Canyon to improve snow plowing so that at least one rural resident, who is a Choteau ambulance crew member, will be able to respond to emergency calls in the wake of snow storms. Finding a way to make sure that the county’s volunteer ambulance crew members can make it to the ambulance stations in Choteau, Fairfield, Dutton, Power and Pendroy after snow storms is a difficult problem that deserves further discussion. County residents would be well served by the commissioners, the county road superintendent, the Emergency Medical Services director, the sheriff and fire chiefs sitting down together at an open, noticed public meeting to work through the nuances of the problem and come up with a workable solution.
The problem arose last month, when a heavy snow storm and blizzard settled on north-central Montana, dumping two feet or more of snow and then blowing that snow around. The storm caused large drifts on the South Fork Teton Canyon Road, where emergency medical responder Carole Bronson lives. Bronson came to the commissioners’ meeting on Dec. 19 and aired her concerns. She and her husband have four-wheel drive vehicles and the ability to clear their own driveway to the county road, but are reluctant to go out and break drifts on the county road as that is contrary to county policy. If a medical emergency had happened in her area, she said, she would not have been able to respond, and if she were on call to staff the Choteau ambulance, she would not have been able to get to town.
Teton County EMS Director Deb Coverdell was not at this meeting, but in an interview with the Acantha afterward, she said the majority of the ambulance crew members live outside the incorporated towns. If those crew members are snowed in their homes after a big storm for several days, Coverdell may not be able to put a crew together to go on an ambulance run. The county has a policy that it will detail a snow plow to plow open roads in front of an ambulance responding to a medical emergency, but Coverdell said that won’t work if she can’t put enough crew members on the ambulance to take the call.
Balanced against this serious concern, however, are money, manpower and equipment. North-central Montana used to have severe, high-snowfall winters. Anyone who lived here in the 1970s knows that. But since then for most of the past 30 or so years, this region has had mostly open, dry winters with big storms and deep snow accumulations rare events. For the past two winters, however, and so far this winter (which just officially started on Dec. 21), we are seeing heavy snowfall again.
This may mean that the county needs to update the existing plans for road personnel, snow removal priority routes and snow removal equipment. The Road Department logged 880 hours of overtime last winter for snow removal. At what point does that kind of overtime suggest that perhaps more personnel are needed? Maybe the county needs to hire an additional plow operator as a seasonal winter-time worker. Maybe the county needs to take stock of the existing snow removal equipment and determine whether different pieces of equipment are needed. At last week’s commissioners’ meeting, the road superintendent said the county doesn’t have a blade to put on a pickup truck that could break drifts, and the plow it is using to clear the paved portion of the Teton Canyon Road cannot be used on the gravel South Fork Teton Road.
While tempers and emotions ran high at the commissioners’ meeting, there is no “wrong” person in this debate. The South Fork residents have a reasonable expectation of getting their road cleared in a timely manner. The road superintendent is doing a tough job that is made extremely difficult by having more than 1,400 miles of road to plow and only eight to 11 employees to do so, plus a limited budget for purchasing new equipment and paying overtime.
The county commissioners should take a leadership role in this situation. They should schedule a public work meeting with Road, EMS, law enforcement and fire representatives, and they should assign this group to look at all the variables and come up with workable solutions. The Road and EMS personnel should contact other counties in the state and see whether they have developed a snow plowing policy in regard to EMS volunteers. They could enlist the help of County Planner Paul Wick, who could create a map overlay that shows where all the rural EMS volunteers live and how their addresses line up with priority roads used by school buses and mail delivery workers. Getting these departments together will also open lines of communication and help all departments work together to benefit the residents of Teton County.