The Choteau elementary and high school boards, the Choteau City Council and the Teton County Commissioners have all adopted new budgets for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which started July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. All four budgets are mainly status quo, fiscally conservative appropriations that include very small increases in property taxes and fees or assessments.
We are fortunate in this county and these com munities to have elected officials who are acutely aware of the cost property-taxes impose on anyone who owns land or buildings. Local elected officials including school board members, city council representatives and the county commissioners have the unenviable jobs of finding ways to fund the ever increasing costs of providing services in an area where wages have stagnated and, this year, the entire rural/farm/ranch economy has been decimated by one of the worst droughts in anyone’s memory.
These local officials have looked long and hard at what they need to be able to provide services like clean drinking water, efficient solid waste disposal, safe wastewater treatment, law enforcement, fire departments, ambulances and passable streets and roads. Unfortunately, with inflation on the rise, the cost of providing all these services is increasing while the financial struggle of working people here is also compounded by inflation that is ramping up the cost of electricity, diesel, gasoline, natural gas, fertilizer, herbicides, food, clothing and more.
To provide their employees with modest wage increases and to sustain retirement and health-insurance benefits, the school boards, City Council and county commissioners have drafted and approved budgets that include small increases and that include few major purchases in the new fiscal year. Their collective goal has been to invest as much as they can in their employees and their infrastructure while keeping the cost to local taxpayers as low as possible.
Many would argue that going local taxpayers to support schools, city and county services is unfair. That’s a topic to take up with your legislators. As it stands, local government has to follow the law and derive much of its operating budgets from property taxes. Fortunately, they are doing everything they can to keep that tax burden from growing in lock step with inflation, and they are committed to finding ways to do more with less. So, if you know a local official, take a few minutes to let them know that you appreciate the financial tight-rope they have to walk, and that you support their fiscal restraint.