More than 100 Teton County 4-H club members will show their best projects at the Teton County 4-H Fair June 19 and 23-26.
The fair will begin with the annual horse show on June 19 at the 406 Arena in Vaughn. On June 23, 4-Hers from all the county clubs will join volunteers at the Choteau Pavilion to have their static exhibits judged and ranked for rosettes and blue, red and white ribbons. After the exhibits are judged, the 4-Hers will set up the exhibits for public display in the Pavilion, where they will be open to visitors on June 24-26. An estimated 400 items will be on display.
On June 24, 4-Hers with small animals — cats, rabbits and poultry — will show their animals at the Choteau Pavilion and the dog show will take place outside on the east side of the Pavilion.
On June 25, focus will switch to the Weatherbeater Arena in Choteau, where the market and breeding beef, lamb and goat shows will be held. That evening, 4-Hers will present their style and quilt show in the Choteau City Park.
The big market swine show will be held Saturday morning on June 26 at the Weatherbeater, which will also be the location of the market animal sale that evening. This year’s sale will be both in-person and online, as 4-Hers sell their lambs, yearling calves, pigs and goats.
We encourage Choteau and area residents to make time this week to attend the horse show and all the other events. Teton County 4-H members have worked diligently since last October to prepare their exhibits and their animal projects for the fair. They will show their cooking entries, sewing, photography, art, woodworking, small engine work, robotics, horticulture and much more.
If you attend any of the animal shows, you will be impressed with how much time and energy these youngsters have put into raising healthy, well-cared-for small and large animals. The skills they learn taking care of these market and breeding projects will be invaluable to them as they grow up and become the leaders of tomorrow.
Don’t miss a chance to purchase a 4-H animal for high-quality lamb, pork or beef, during the livestock sale on June 26 at the Weatherbeater Arena and online, knowing that your purchase will also help a county 4-H youth save for college or other post-secondary instruction.
Teton County is blessed with a great Extension Office staff, including agents Jane Wolery and Karen Forseth and administrative assistants Jamie Smith and Sharla Hinman — this year joined by intern Hayley Ries. They work with a great group of volunteer leaders and the youth themselves to prepare for this month’s many fair events.
Please, take time to show these youngsters your appreciation for their efforts and enjoy watching them in the ring and at the various other shows. You’ll find yourself amazed by the talents and accomplishments of Teton County 4-Hers.