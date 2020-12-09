The Choteau Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll last Saturday was a fun event that drew people to Choteau but did not overwhelm stores or other venues as people politely wore facial masks and kept their distance from other shoppers. Many of the regular events were missing from the stroll, but the Parade of Lights was a bright and cheerful sight and the in-store specials gave people the chance to do their shopping safely and give their support to local businesses.
Kudos to all the Chamber members who worked diligently to organize the stroll and to all the local merchants who welcomed shoppers in and did their best to make this Christmas season as cheery as possible.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t thank all the Choteau people — businesses, families, children, organizations — who made gnomes to decorate the planters up and down Main Avenue. The many different gnomes were examples of creativity and were so fun to see. We know the Bynum Elementary students used the gnome project for art class and created an adorable family of gnomes. Sandie Hodgskiss and her family created miniature gnomes out of pine cones free for the taking that they hung on a Christmas Tree in a planter on Main Avenue — what a sweet treat. There were cowboy gnomes, gnomes made out of Christmas tree boughs, short gnomes and tall gnomes, in every color and shape imaginable. Kudos to Heather Hodgskiss for her “I’ll Be Gnome for the Holidays” stroll theme and for her pattern.
• • •
As we come closer to Christmas, please think of ways you can reach out and make the holiday season a little merrier for those in need. You can help purchase presents of “wants” and “needs” for people in our community who need help at this time of year by taking a tag off the Caring Trees at the Post Office and First Bank-Choteau. Buy the gift, wrap it and turn it in to the bank or the Choteau Acantha by Dec. 16. You can also make cash donations to the Caring Tree Committee by sending money in care of committee member Jen Asselstine, P.O. Box 1314 Choteau, MT 59422.
If you have a talent — singing, playing a musical instrument, giving a dramatic reading or performing as a stand-up comedian, or giving a lefse baking or pie baking demonstration (hear that 4-H kids) for example — please consider contacting Benefis Teton Medical Center to share your talent with the long-term care residents there. They aren’t able to have in-person visits with their loved ones because of the pandemic, and they love activities. BTMC has a patio on the west side of the building that residents can see through the west-side windows. A speaker from outside can bring in the sound to the dining room. BTMC would love to have you perform for their residents. Call Annie Olson at BTMC, 466-5763, to set up a time to perform (weather permitting).
Another way to share some Christmas cheer with those in long-term care is to drive around town, take pictures of all the lovely lights decorating people’s homes, then print out the pictures and send them to BTMC, letting residents catch a glimpse of the world beyond the hospital.
If you are an artist (or have little ones at home that need an activity), please consider drawing pictures or writing poems and Christmas card that could be sent to long-term care residents. Cheerful messages from your kiddos would be greatly appreciated by those elderly folks who have given so much to our community in their younger years. Now is the time for us to give back to them.
• • •
Word is that there are at least three vaccines on the horizon for COVID-19. While full dispersal of those vaccinations is months away, the very idea that they exist gives us all a light at the end of the tunnel. The first wave of vaccinations is supposed to arrive in Montana by mid-December and it will go to our frontline healthcare workers. Thereafter, vaccines will be given, as available, to the most vulnerable people and the most necessary workers. Eventually, by next summer, vaccines will be available for everyone, and we can only hope, the world will begin returning to normal.
In the meantime, however, we all need to keep our guard up and continue to take precautions to minimize the spread of this viral illness by wearing facial masks in public settings, regular hand washing, cleaning high-touch surfaces, avoiding crowds of any kind and maintaining one’s social distance from others. By doing this, we can keep ourselves safe and help keep the vulnerable people in our communities safe. We’re all in this together. Let’s not give in to “pandemic fatigue” and stop being cautious and prudent. Let’s do all we can to stay healthy and keep those around us healthy as well.