While Montana as of today has just seven known cases (six in state) of people sickened by the Novel 2019 Coronavirus, Gov. Steve Bullock has acted decisively in recent days to declare a state public health emergency, to close down public schools, to urge no group meetings of more than 50 people, and to ask for special cautions and considerations for the people at highest risk for contracting this viral, upper respiratory disease that can lead to pneumonia and other complications, especially in people ages 60 and older and people of any age who have chronic heart or lung diseases or diabetes, and those who are immunocompromised because of cancer or other illness.
Governor Bullock took these steps because the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other national infectious disease specialists want to slow the spread of this disease down within our state and our nation. Mathematical calculations suggest that without any measures to slow the illness, it will spread rapidly and the 20% who develop complications may overwhelm the capacity of the nation’s hospitals and healthcare providers. No one wants this to happen.
So Bullock has instituted measures to slow the spread, mostly through social distancing. This is a droplet-spread infection as sick people cough droplets of the virus into the air. The droplets float for a time and then fall on the ground or other surfaces. The best way to stop droplet infection is to keep people from situations where they are elbow to elbow at public events.
With this social distancing (and hand washing, covering coughs, staying home when sick), the rate of infection can be slowed, maybe enough to not overwhelm the healthcare system.
We can all grumble about the inconveniences of social distancing measures: public schools are closed, community events are being called off, proms and high school sports are postponed. But, once we’ve grumbled a bit, we can all buckle down and do our part to slow the rate of infection. As employers, we can work with our employees to allow as many as possible to work from home. As parents, we can keep our kids safely at home, working on their homework packets and watching movies and playing games. As neighbors, we can reach out to the high-risk elderly on our blocks (by phone) and make sure they don’t need anything, and help them if they do. As adult children, we can make sure that our senior citizen parents are taking adequate precautions and not putting themselves in risky situations.
We can choose to do this with an attitude about how awful and unfair this all is, or we can stiffen our spines, control our anxieties and work diligently to help everyone in our community make it through the next several months. That means being generous of spirit and deed. That means not hoarding or overstocking toilet paper and disinfectant. That means only sharing trustworthy information from reputable experts on social media and not passing along bogus, fake, untrue sources on our news feeds. (By the way, the frequently circulating post referring to Japanese doctors and saying you can tell whether you have lung issues by holding your breath — bogus!) Before you share a post, look at its origin. If it’s from the CDC or a national expert on infectious diseases, it’s probalby accurate. If it’s from a celebrity doctor promoting his latest book, it’s probably not.
So far, we think the residents in Teton County are, by and large, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with a fair amount of good sense, good humor and reasonableness. (That being said, folks need to stop hoarding toilet paper. And if you already have a closetful, let other folks buy the stock as it comes in.) With this rotten illness, each member of our community needs to do his or her or their part to slow the spread. That can mean little things like washing public counters and door knobs or taking care of banking online, or big things like cancelling the Wild Wings bird migration festival and the Choteau Education Foundation trivia night.
If we all work together and keep our attitudes positive, we can make it through this incredible challenge with grace, compassion, empathy and team work.