As Teton County heads into 2022, a number of bright spots are shining in an otherwise grim year. A number of new businesses are planning to open their doors in 2022 — a sign that entrepreneurs have an optimistic outlook for the new year. In Choteau, the Family Dollar Store is scheduled to break ground and begin construction as soon as weather permits. Outside of Power, Karhu Koski Craft Spirits will start construction in the spring and hopes to have products ready to sell to vendors by the fourth quarter. Some existing businesses in Choteau — like Old West Lumber and Teton Lumber Co. — are expanding their inventory while Copper Creek Coffee continues to add variety to their food and beverage line-up and long-time businesses like 5D Processing — now Morels Chop Shop — are changing hands.
We hope that Teton County communities will rally and support these business ventures by shopping in local stores, eating at local restaurants and buying products and services from the merchants in Pendroy, Bynum, Dutton, Power, Choteau and Fairfield.
Another bright spot is the investment in infrastructure that the American Rescue Plan Act is fueling. Choteau, Dutton and Fairfield city governments and the Power Water and Sewer District are all working on water and/or sewer projects that will improve the quality of municipal services to residents. In Choteau’s case, its water and sewer projects are designed to remedy long-standing problems with both systems. The end result will be more efficient water and sewer systems that don’t waste water or electricity, that don’t leak and that can accommodate population growth here. The city of Choteau had already planned to do these projects, but the additional funding from ARPA will help reduce the debt burden on ratepayers.
Another bright spot continues to be the Choteau Area Port Authority and its investment in economic development in Choteau. The CAPA has hired Jenn Asselstine as a community coordinator who can help keep projects — like finding solutions to affordable childcare and housing — on track and moving forward. These two concerns are critical to workers, and when employees can’t find housing and childcare, they can’t take jobs here. Many organizations have come together to fund Asselstine’s half-time position for two years. We hope that these funding organizations and others will step up and keep this position past the initial two years so that Choteau has an advocate for growth and that plans are carried through and not dropped because of lack of capacity.
Finally, we are fortunate in Teton County to have a number of bright lights in the nonprofit organizations that work so hard to make sure no one falls through the gaps of poverty here and to benefit such areas as health and education. If you’re looking at making a year-end contribution, please check out the nonprofits in this county, which include, to name a few: the Choteau Education Foundation, the Benefis Teton Medical Center Foundation, the Bright Eyes Animal Shelter, the Teton County Food Pantry, the Fairfield Food Pantry, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, the Opportunities for All Scholarship Fund, the Choteau Lions Club, the Choteau Soroptimists, the Teton County 4-H, Scouts and all of the county’s churches. Please consider supporting these bright lights that give so much to our communities.