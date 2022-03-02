On Feb. 23, the Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to invade the sovereign democracy of Ukraine, a country that was formerly a satellite state in the Soviet Union. The Ukraine of today is a democracy governed by popularly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Putin justified his invasion on the grounds of lies. First he said he was sending peace keepers into two autonomous areas of Ukraine where rebels have been seeking to secede from Ukraine for several years. Then, as troops rolled across the border in multiple places and air strikes were called on cities across the country, Putin said the invasion was justified because Ukraine might join NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization). This was another lie. NATO members have repeatedly denied Ukraine’s attempts to join. Then Putin said the invasion was necessary to “denatzify” the country — a country whose president is Jewish.
Putin is trying to distort the truth, to corrupt facts and to convince the world that this invasion is a justified use of force.
The world, including the United States, must not be fooled by this corrupt, power-hungry former KGB agent who appears to want to reassemble the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics which fell apart under the appalling Communist government in 1991.
The world must combat Putin’s state-owned media’s distortion of the invasion with facts gathered on the ground by the free press (something which does not exist in Russia). The free world must do everything it can to make Russia suffer for launching the worst war seen in Europe since the end of World War II.
The free world must condemn Putin’s invasion in the strongest language and must do all that it can through sanctions, disruption of economies, sales of arms to Ukraine, humanitarian support for the Ukrainians and more to make this a long, costly war that scars Russia’s standing on the global stage and hurts the country’s corrupt and powerful oligarchy.
And we, in the United States, an established democratic republic, we need to support Ukraine. We need to condemn Putin and we need to set aside our partisan differences to unite behind the bright light of democracy as a wave of black-hearted fascism tries to blot out that light.