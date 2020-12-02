The Choteau Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll — in a much abbreviated fashion — is set for Saturday, Dec. 5. Stroll events this year are few — Santa will be roaming downtown, posing for outdoor pictures with children — and the Parade of Lights will go down Main Avenue at 5:30 p.m.
Other than that, Choteau stores will have their regular hours and many are running sales all month to encourage shoppers to spend their money at home. With the general down-turn in the economy caused by the COVID-19 closures and restrictions, this year is turning out to be very tough for both retailers and amenity providers like restaurants, motels, bars and casinos. Many small retail establishments — like Country Hallmark, the Choteau Christmas Shop, Black Sheep Sports & Embroidery, Curly Willow Floral, Ace Hardware, K’s Auto, Teton Lumber Co., Old West Lumber, Front Range Supply, Frontline Ag Solutions, Choteau Arts Gallery & Gifts, Full Circle secondhand, Choteau Drug, Days Gone By Antiques — need your support this holiday season.
These shops have a wide selection of gifts, from practical things like fence stretchers to whimsical items like candles and stuffed animals. These businesses want you to be able to safely shop in their stores: their employees wear masks and wipe down frequently touched surfaces. You can safely get in and out of these local shops in 15 minutes or less and won’t ever have to be within six feet of another person. So please, as you approach this holiday season, think of Choteau’s retailers (or any of the retailers in your hometowns).
Please don’t forget the businesses that provide services like the Stage Stop Inn, Roxy Theatre, Fit Choteau, P.H. Goodman Fitness, Skyline Beauty Shop, Polished, The Edge Salon and Fitness, Archer’s Country Classics Hair Design, local massage therapists and the local restaurants and eateries (John Henry’s, Bylers Bakery, the Log Cabin, Copper Creek Coffee, Meraki Coffee, the Outpost Deli, Main Street Express and Rex’s Market). Local mechanics (including Breen Oil & Tire, PDL, Lightner’s Auto Body, Desh’s Auto, Grizzly Auto Repair) are also happy to sell you gift certificates for oil changes and other services. Please consider purchasing gift certificates for any of these service providers to bring holiday cheer to your friends and family members.
Another way to honor family members in a more minimalistic style is to donate to charities in their honor. Choteau has no scarcity of worthy causes, including the Choteau Education Foundation, the Choteau Lions Club, the Choteau Soroptimists, the Teton County 4-H program, Bright Eyes Animal Shelter, the Choteau/Teton Public Library, Opportunities for All Scholarship Fund, Choteau Arts, the Benefis Teton Medical Center Foundation, the Teton County Food Pantry, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, the Old Trail Museum and the Two Medicine Dinosaur Center, to name just a few.
Together we can all weather the craziness of 2020 and make it through to 2021, when, we hope, the promise of effective COVID-19 vaccinations will help bring normalcy back to our world and lift the burden of the pandemic from everyone’s shoulders.
So please, put on your mask, and visit some Choteau merchants during the stroll or at any time this month. Get out your Christmas list, and find ways to bring good cheer and holiday joy to both those you love and those in our community who work everyday to keep our town alive.