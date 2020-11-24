On Thursday, Nov. 26, we as a nation are not going to have the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving in our usual ways. For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic has made gathering together with far-flung family to share a meal and an afternoon of watching football games and parades just isn’t going to happen this year. Many families will be apart on Thursday.
Many grandparents will be alone, as people try to prevent themselves from inadvertently infecting their family — especially vulnerable senior citizens — with this new viral illness that has killed more than 250,000 Americans, including three Teton County residents. For others, who are able to gather, there may be empty chairs at the table, as they have lost loved ones either to COVID or to the ravages of time or from accidents or other illnesses and diseases or even from divorce or relocation. For some, this will be one of the sad “firsts,” the first Thanksgiving without a dearly loved family member (or maybe even a much beloved dog or cat or horse).
With the pervasive backdrop of sorrow and loss that COVID-19 has brought, it would be easy for us not to celebrate Thanksgiving. It would be easy to just say that 2020 has been such an awful year on so many different levels that we’re just going to skip Thanksgiving this year because, honestly, what on earth do we have to be thankful for? Skipping Thanksgiving, however, would be the worst thing we could think of doing. Now, when things seem so bleak, is when we have to reach within our hearts and find those things that we are thankful for no matter how rough the year is.
We are thankful for all of our customers — our subscribers and our advertisers. This year with all its cancellations and closures has been really hard for many of our customers who are local business owners. We deeply appreciate everyone who has the grit and the courage to open a business in rural Montana and we hope all of you will be able to take the day off and celebrate your own thankfuls on Thursday.
We are thankful for the many friends who reached out to us when we lost Vic Perkins, a member of the Choteau Acantha “stuffing” crew and an irreplaceable part of family. We are thankful for our readers who lift us up with praise and who keep us humble with criticism. We are thankful to live in rural Montana and to know and treasure our community. We wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.