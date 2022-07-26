U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican representing Montana, and five other Republican senators in June introduced the “Firearms Industry Non-Discrimination Act,” which they said, would stop the federal government from entering into contracts with entities that promote anti-Second Amendment policies. This bill would empower the federal government to prevent companies from receiving government contracts if those companies had policies the federal government deemed “anti-Second Amendment.”
The draft legislation would require the federal government to check each company bidding on a government job to make sure that company “has no policy, practice, guidance or directive that discriminates against a firearm entity or firearm trade association” and that the company “will not adopt a policy, practice, guidance or directive that discriminates against a firearm entity or firearm trade association during the term of the contract.”
In a press release announcing the legislation, Daines said, “The federal government should not be in business with woke corporations that want to hinder Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Sending hard-earned taxpayer dollars to businesses that are anti-Second Amendment is unacceptable — we must send a clear message that their woke agenda has no place here.”
There are at least three big problems with this bill and with Daines’ position.
Firstly, the plain language of the First Amendment clearly spells out that citizens in the United States of America have freedom of speech. Thanks to the Citizens United ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, corporations also have the right to freedom of speech. Freedom of speech can take many forms, including the policies and procedures businesses owners adopt and what political causes they support financially or otherwise.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The bill these senators have introduced would create a law by which the federal government abridges the freedom of speech of various businesses by making that constitutional right to free speech a litmus test for whether they could bid on government contracts. The government would be actively discriminating against certain businesses based on their First Amendment right to freedom of speech.
The federal government would be muzzling businesses’ right to take a political position, and this bill would have the potential to create a federal government in which any speech that the government disapproves of can be punished with crippling economic sanctions.
And why stop at economic sanctions? If the government is going to start policing freedom of speech, what comes next? The slippery slope toward dictatorship begins with curtailment of freedom of speech. That’s why the Founders put the freedom of speech in the First Amendment. Freedom of speech is vital to the operation of a democracy or, in the case of the U.S., a democratic republic.
Secondly, this legislation assumes that every hard-earned taxpayer dollar paid to the federal government is earned and paid by people who agree whole-heartedly with Daines’ position. That is simply not true. The political beliefs of U.S. taxpayers are broad and diverse. Certainly many taxpayers agree with Daines and greatly value their right to bear arms without restriction by the federal government. Other taxpayers may not want any private citizen to have firearms. Many others support the Second Amendment but want some legal restrictions to help ensure that weapons don’t end up in the hands of criminals.
The Constitution protects U.S. citizens, who have such diverse opinions, from government thought control. It does not prevent citizens from using their own voices and buying power to sanction businesses whose politics they disagree with. Citizens have the right to boycott any business they want. If you don’t like the position a corporation has taken on the firearms industry or firearms trade associations, you don’t have to spend your hard-earned wages to buy products or services from that business. This is capitalism and democracy at work.
But this legislation would completely ignore the diversity of opinion among U.S. taxpayers and would instead impose one group’s perspective on the entire population. That’s just wrong. That’s something repressive Communist dictators would do, using the might of the all-powerful central government to crush dissent among their subjects because there can only be One Party Ideology.
Thirdly, this legislation has the potential to open the door for a whole new class of people or entities against whom the federal government prohibits discrimination. Presently, the U.S. government prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.
If this legislation were approved, “firearm and ammunition industries” and “firearm trade associations” would apparently be added to that list, at least in so far as being able to bid government contracts is concerned. How long would it take Congress to add all gun-owning citizens to the new protected class and to expand the protection beyond bidding government contracts? A whole new bureaucracy could be created to regulate gun-rights discrimination and to investigate and cite businesses that violate the new protected status. This expanding regulatory agency would make a mockery of the Republicans’ long-standing commitment to small government and to reducing federal regulation of businesses.
This legislation is not needed and should be swept into the dust pile of bad ideas. Bottom line: Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech. Period.