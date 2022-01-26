The City of Choteau and the Choteau Area Port Authority are applying for up to $400,000 in Housing Stabilization grant funds from the Montana Department of Commerce to help up to 10 low- to moderate-income homeowners in Choteau rehabilitate their older homes to improve the structure’s health and safety and energy efficiency.
Choteau has an acute lack of affordable housing and an overall lack of available homes and apartments. People wanting to take jobs and work here in any of the many businesses that need help quickly find that there are almost no houses or apartments available for rent. In addition, there are only a handful of lots available for purchase to build a new home.
The city government and the port authority board have been working since last summer to find ways to address the housing crunch here. This plan to apply for grant funding to help rehabilitate older homes is a step in the right direction. Many communities across Montana have used state Housing Stabilization funds to improve the condition of homes in their communities and to help address housing shortages.
The grant the city is submitting is competitive and there is no guarantee that the Department of Commerce will approve it. The public hearing on the grant remains open through Feb. 1, and we encourage Choteau businesses and organizations to write letters of support for the housing rehabilitation project and send those letters to the Choteau City Office before the deadline. This is a grant that will benefit the city for years to come and deserves our support.