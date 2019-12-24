The staff of the Choteau Acantha — Jeff, Melody and Madison Martinsen, Don LaBaugh, Vonnie Jacobson, Courtney Duke Graves and Nancy Thornton — wish all of our customers and our readers a very Merry Christmas. We hope that this holiday finds you all surrounded by family and loved ones and that you are refreshed and inspired by the miracle of Christmas. We thank you all for your patronage during the past year, and we look forward to providing you with advertising, printed materials and all the news in the county in the coming year. We are blessed to live and work in Teton County, where people are still largely guided by altruistic principles and where they still want to reach out and help those in need, to solve problems locally and to preserve and protect our environment and our way of life. That is a gift that we enjoy all year round and one for which we are always deeply thankful.