Whew! Choteau has survived another amazing 4th of July celebration, that did not just happen as if by magic. The many special events that happened on July 2-4 were the result of months of planning, hours and hours of labor, and conservatively, hundreds of volunteers.
Choteau is not a big community (population estimated at 1,730 as of 2021), but look at all the events that occurred: the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department’s keg hockey, the Choteau Soroptimists summer festival and duck races, Choteau community band concert, the Got Grit? obstacle course race, Chamber of Commerce music and microbrews in the City Park, the American Legion rodeo mixer at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds, the Let Freedom Run fun runs, the Chamber parade, the Chamber steak-fry, the American Legion rodeo and the Choteau 4th of July fireworks display, not to mention the Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market, class reunions, the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Roxy Theatre, the grand opening of the new Flying Bison Mercantile and live entertainment at the Choteau Arts.
The organizers of the Let Freedom Run fun run had nine volunteers helping the two race directors. If that many helped out with each of last week’s 12 main events, that’s a conservative number of 132 volunteers (or nearly 7% of Choteau’s population) who took time off from their regular duties or jobs to put on these events. That’s pretty amazing when you think about it.
Those numbers say that Choteau is a place where people care intensely about a sense of community and are willing to find the time to make sure that special events happen. Those numbers say there are people here for whom volunteerism is not just an abstract concept, but is something that they know how to do and are willing to do. Those numbers also show that Choteau’s business owners are a pretty generous lot: allowing their employees to help put on events that benefit local nonprofit organizations, which in turn spend that money investing in the community and the students of today who become the leaders of tomorrow.
All of the volunteers in Choteau who make the 4th of July bash here the best in the state deserve everyone’s thanks. They deserve our appreciation and our commendation for their vital commitment to making this special celebration a reality every year that draws hundreds of people to Choteau.
Many hands make a big job manageable and there are many big jobs facing our small rural communities from Pendroy to Bynum, Choteau to Dutton and Power to Fairfield. Be inspired to find a cause in your community and volunteeer to help with it. Make the time in your life and in your family’s life to share your talents and help make your community a better place for everyone to live. Turn off the TV, disconnect from the smart phone and have some fun working with your friends and neighbors to support the fabric of your community.