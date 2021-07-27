Choteau will celebrate “Bud Olson Day” on July 29 in observance of the World War II veteran’s 100th birthday under a proclamation issued last week by Mayor Chris Hindoien.
Hindoien’s proclamation reads:
“Whereas Mr. Bud Olson is a friend and avid supporter of the city of Choteau; and
“Whereas Mr. Bud Olson continues to leave an everlasting impression on our community with his support, caring and smile; and
“Whereas Mr. Bud Olson, through his service to his country, state, county and community as a soldier, statesman, commissioner and volunteer; and
“Whereas Mr. Bud Olson, has reached the age of 100 years here in our community.
“Now, therefore, I, Chris Hindoien, mayor of the city of Choteau, do hereby proclaim Thursday, July 29, 2021, as Bud Olson Day.
“The city of Choteau would like to have all flags flown from sunup to sundown in his honor and ask that our residents wear Choteau Bulldog maroon and gold to honor his affection to our local school athletic programs.”
Bud was honored by the Choteau Methodist Church with a special service last Sunday and his family has invited friends and community members to send birthday greetings to him in care of Benefis Teton Medical Center.
We’d like to join in and wish Bud a very happy 100th birthday and to thank him for all the many ways he has serviced the Choteau community and the U.S.A.
Bud is a 60-year member of the Choteau American Legion and a veteran of World War II. He fought in the D-Day allied invasion France with the 5th Company of the 3rd Battalion, 325 Glider Infantry of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.
He was in a glider that was shot down and was the only crew member to survive to fight against the German forces. He earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart in the war.
When he returned home, he and his lovely wife, Vi, worked on the family ranch west of Choteau in the Teton River canyon. Bud served as the Water Commissioner on the Teton River for 38 years, from 1963 through 2001, helping to keep the peace amongst irrigators who used the river for their livelihoods.
Bud also served as a Teton County commissioners from 1965 to 1980, ably setting policy for the county and steering the county in the right direction through the years.
Through all the years of his life, Bud has always acted in the best interests of his community and his country. He has given selflessly of his talents and his time, and his dedication and achievements are many.
Happy birthday, Bud, and thank you for all the gifts you have given your community over the past 100 years!