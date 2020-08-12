Congratulations to 5D Processing in Choteau and Cordova Farms of Power, two Teton County businesses that have received coronavirus aid grants through the Montana Department of Agriculture. These grants are designed to help small and medium-sized meat processors ramp up their production capabilities and improve the nation’s food security. We wish both operators — Dan and Dana Isakson of Choteau and Josh and Ingrid Hill of Power — the best of luck as they pursue their expansions.
• • •
Kudos to all the school boards, school administrators and school staffs in Teton County who are doing the hard work to come up with back-to-school plans in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one has a tried-and-true game plan that can be copied. Each of our school districts is relying on advice from local, state and national public health experts, from the Montana School Boards Association, from the governor and the Office of Public Instruction to come up with plans that keep students and staff members as safe as possible. While most people who get this respiratory illness recover without any problems, for a few this virus causes life-threatening illnesses. What a huge and hard task our education system has to design a mostly-safe academic environment for children and adults. These folks all deserve a big thank you from parents and community members for seeking to make the best decisions for children and their families.
• • •
Kudos to all those men and women who volunteer to provide emergency medical and firefighting services in Teton County. Over the past week, we have seen a spate of haying and harvest fi res and several vehicle accidents in the county. In each case, when the emergency pager goes off, our volunteers have sprung into action and gone to the aid of those in need. We should never take these courageous men and women for granted, and we should always be ready to thank them and support them in any way we can. Many of these organizations couldn’t have their usual fundraisers because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Please consider sending