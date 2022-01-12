If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and next weekend, plan to be in Choteau to support Choteau High School wrestlers and speech and drama team members. CHS is hosting the 31-team Choteau Classic wrestling tournament on Jan. 14 and 15, that will draw nearly 300 wrestlers to town for a couple of days of intense varsity and junior varsity competition among Class B/C wrestling teams. Extra help is always appreciated so if you’d like to volunteer contact the school. Otherwise, show up and support the hometown Bulldogs.
On Jan. 22, CHS will host the Northern B/C divisional speech and drama tournament. This is another labor-intensive event that takes lots of hands to pull off successfully. If you’d like to volunteer as an event judge or help with organization or the hospitality room, contact Coach Cody Marney and sign up to help. You can also find schedules for when Choteau’s speech and drama individuals and duos are competing and are welcome to watch them compete. On Sunday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. the speech and drama teams will give their annual exposition, performing their speeches and drama events for the community. This event will be in the high school auditorium.
• • •
Welcome to the Teton County business community to Joel and Chris Almeida, the two California men who are establishing a crafted spirits distillery on farm ground their family owns in the Power area. The Almeidas are planning to employ 20 to 25 workers in the distillery business that will use locally produced grain to distill into gin, vodka and whiskey. The plant complex will include a tasting room, a restaurant and venues that can be rented for private parties. Construction is slated to start as soon as weather permits, and the company wants to have product ready to sell by the fourth quarter of 2022. This new business will be a welcome addition to the county, paying competitive wages and offering area farmers a local buyer for their fine barley and wheat.
• • •
Hats off to all the local healthcare workers who are continuing to provide compassionate and professional care for COVID-19 patients as the third wave of illness, this time driven by the Omicron variant, sweeps across the state. Doctors, nurses, public health workers and ambulance crew members have been working for nearly two years now to offer preventative measures and treat patients. These are folks who work in tough conditions when there isn’t a pandemic going on. They deserve our thanks and our respect. So, please, if you bump into one of them, let them know you support their efforts.