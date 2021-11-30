The communities of Choteau, Fairfield, Dutton and Augusta are all hosting holiday shopping promotional events this weekend Dec. 3 through 5. Dutton is having a chili feed on Dec. 3 and a holiday shopping fair on Dec. 5. Fairfield’s Junior Women’s Club is hosting a craft fair, a meal and other activities on Dec. 3 along with Front Range Art Association’s annual holiday Christmas show and sale at Big Sky Pottery. Choteau will be busy all day on Saturday with the special events associated with the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights. Also on Dec. 4, the Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host the “Festival of Trees” and on Dec. 5, Augusta will have its annual Christmas Rendezvous craft fair and more.
Many merchants in Choteau are having special sales, open houses, prize drawings and serving refreshments and treats during the Christmas Stroll in addition to the other special events.
We encourage everyone in Teton County and around the region to make the time to attend these special promotional events and commit to purchasing holiday gifts from the small business owners who contribute so much to each of their communities.
The holiday shopping season is an important part of many small businesses’ bottomline. Retailers especially need robust sales during the holidays to help offset the very quiet times in January, February and August. As the supply chain problems plague the big box stores, businesses in Choteau, Fairfield, Dutton, Power and Augusta that sell made-in-Montana and made-in-America goods have full shelves to offer shoppers. So, if you want to support your community, make time this week to turn out for all the special events and put a big dent in your holiday shopping lists by purchasing the goods and services that are available in your own hometowns.
Your investment in your hometown businesses will pay off as these businesses support the tax base and contribute to many local nonprofits.