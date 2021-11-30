The Choteau Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll, with the theme “Tips Up to the Holiday Season,” is set for Dec. 4 with many participating stores and special events throughout the day.
Jill Owen, former owner of Mountain Front Market, Chamber Secretary/Treasurer Tom Frownfelder, Heather Hodgskiss of Pivot Physical Therapy and Corlene Martin of Choteau have all worked on stroll organization and events, which will include vendors at the Choteau Boy Scout Hall during the day and the Parade of Lights at 5:30 p.m.
First Bank of Montana-Choteau won’t be open on the day of the stroll, but the bank is inviting everyone to stop by for coffee and cookies on Friday, Dec. 3, for a holiday open house, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are not set hours for the stroll on Saturday, but there will be a number of special activities going on throughout the day and evening. Different stores have their own sales and specials going. Shoppers are encouraged to check out stroll-related advertisements in this edition for many of the businesses and organizations that will be open on Saturday.
For more information, you can also go online to choteauchristmasstroll.com.
Fresh Christmas trees
The Choteau Wrestling Club is selling fresh-cut Christmas trees in the lot on the north side of the Country Hallmark gift shop. Trees range in size and are selling for $50 each. Most, if not all, are Douglas fir and were cut over the Thanksgiving break on the national forest west of Choteau. The lot will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Trophy buck contest
Teton Lumber Co. will be open from 8 a.m. to noon during the Christmas Stroll and is inviting hunters to bring a photo of their trophy buck from the 2021 hunting season and enter it into the company’s trophy buck contest. A prize will be given for the largest trophy animal. The store will be serving coffee and doughnuts and is offering 15% off storewide with a coupon from the advertisement in this week’s Acantha.
Home-based businesses
Proprietors of home-based businesses and crafters will also be open during the stroll on Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. in the Scout Hall on Main Avenue North (next to the Bieler Law Office). Any vendor wanting to secure a location should contact Dani Arps at 406-470-1080.
Christmas buttons
Christmas buttons produced by the Choteau Volleyball Club, Choteau Elementary School students and preschool students will be sold for $3 each or two for $5, and parents can find their children’s buttons on the day of the stroll at the Scout Hall. For more information on the buttons or to pre-order a button, call or text assistant coach Carla May at 406-590-4033.
Choteau Senior Citizens bake sale
The Choteau Senior Citizens Center welcomes everyone to stop by for a bake sale plus sales in the Cellarama thrift store, starting at 11 a.m.
Food drives
The Choteau United Methodist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church youth groups’ annual holiday food drive, held in conjunction with the free Christmas movie at the Roxy Theatre will run from 1 to 2 p.m. at the theater.
Children who donate to the food drive will have their names entered in a drawing for 10 $10 gift certificates to Choteau businesses, donated by the Choteau Acantha. Two gift certificates each will be offered to Country Hallmark, the Roxy Theatre, Choteau Drug, Old West Lumber and Main Street Express. The drawing will be held at the theater after the free Christmas movie.
The Spring Creek 4-H Club will also be holding a food drive in front of Country Hallmark from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
People are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items for the Teton County Food Pantry at one or both of the food drives. Donors are asked to make sure that the foodstuffs do not have expired use-by dates as the Food Pantry cannot accept expired items.
Free Christmas matinee
The free Christmas movie, “A Doggone Christmas,” (released in 2016) will start at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.) at the Roxy Theatre. This year’s matinee is brought to children by the Roxy Theatre owners Sue and Larry Schilling.
Fire truck rides
The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department will offer fire truck rides with Santa for kids starting after the free matinee (about 3:30 p.m.). Choteau’s volunteer firefighters will give children of all ages rides up and down Main Avenue on the fire truck. They will pick up and drop off in front of At Home Flooring.
Santa on Main
From 3:30 to 5 p.m., Santa Claus will be roaming downtown Choteau. Parents are encouraged to have their cameras or cell phones ready to take candid pictures of their kids with Santa.
Choteau Arts activities
The Choteau Arts Studio and Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Activities at the studio will include a free Christmas swag-making workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or while supplies last). Then from 2 to 5 p.m., Jen Bishop will teach a card-making class at a cost of $39 per person. Throughout the day there will be live music, refreshments and door prize drawings.
Children’s crafts
Matthew and Piper Marquette at the Flying Bison Mercantile will offer a free Christmas craft for children, providing them the materials and tools to make their own unique Christmas tree ornaments or decorations.
Holiday bonfire
The Choteau American Legion will sponsor a holiday bonfire starting at 4:30 p.m. in the vacant lot next between the Choteau Arts studio and the Bieler Law Office.
Parade of Lights
The Chamber’s parade of lights will start on the north end of Main Avenue at 5:30 p.m. There is no cost to enter and no preregistration is required. Businesses, clubs and individuals who want to enter should be in the gravel lot south of the Stage Stop Inn at 5 p.m. on the day of the stroll for judging. The grand prize will be $100, donated by 3 Rivers Communications, plus the “Leg”acy of Christmas traveling trophy The prize for second place is $75 and the third place award is $50 with all three prizes being paid out in Choteau Bucks.
Home decorations
Choteau and area residents are also reminded that the Chamber of Commerce is again hosting a holiday house and yard decorating contest. The Chamber will judge decorated homes (starting the week before Christmas) and award $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place, all in Choteau Bucks. Three Rivers Communications donated the money for the prizes.