“We don’t think you can find a bigger Mariners fan than Marge Carter at 103 years old. She doesn’t miss a game.”
That is how the staff at Front Range Assisted Living in Fairfield described Marge, whom they featured on their Facebook page in her Mariners’ jersey. When the “die-hard fan” was interviewed on Saturday morning, the Mariners had yet to play their final game in the American League Division series. Despite the team being in a do-or-die situation, Marge still had faith in her Mariners and planned to cheer them to a victory.
Surely Marge and the other Seattle Mariners fans couldn’t have envisioned the game going 18 innings and tying the record for the longest game in postseason history. Sadly, the Mariners (who haven’t made an appearance in 21 years in the post season) had their year come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Houston. Marge couldn’t be prouder of her team and all they have accomplished and will be rooting for them again next season, just as she has for the past 67 years.
Sports have always been a part of Marge’s life. Baseball, basketball, football, you name it, and Marge has either played it, attended a game, watched children or grandchildren participate or watched on television.
The daughter of homesteaders, Marge (Mann) grew up east of Power. She attended Hevron, a rural country school, before going to Vaughn elementary and then Simms for high school in 1937. She played girls basketball for Simms, a much different game than today she pointed out with three on each side and only the forward could make baskets. In 1939 Marge married Lloyd Carter, also a child of a homesteader, from the Fort Benton region.
The couple lived in Vaughn and Great Falls before settling in Simms.
Her love of baseball began in 1955 when she and her husband Lloyd lived for a year in Seattle. “That was the beginning,” Marge said. She rooted for the Seattle Rainiers Minor League team while living there and upon returning to Montana. When the Mariners formed a professional team in 1977, that was her team.
“All together I think I have attended about 10 Mariner games,” Marge said. “I was lucky enough to see a few at the old Kingdome and quite a few more at the new Safeco Field.” Despite the Mariners field name being changed to T-Mobile Park, Marge still calls it by her preferred name, Safeco Field.
Marge smiled and laughed, remembering a Mariners game shortly after her 90th birthday. Attending with family members, her son and daughter-in-law held up the 90th birthday banner used at her birthday celebration. The camera crew quickly spotted the banner and shared it on the big screen.
Asked if she has favorite players on the team, Marge was quick to answer Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner and Edgar Martinez to name a few. “I like a lot of the players from the past, but they have some good ones today too,” she added.
The mother of seven children, she has 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. They all know she loves “her Mariners” and have happily added to her collection of memorabilia. “You name it, I probably have in the teams colors or with a logo,” she laughed. She covers up with a soft fuzzy Mariners blanket and wears her Mariners jersey on game day, a gift from her granddaughter with her name on the back and the number 7 representing her children.
Gifts don’t just come from her family. The daughter of a good friend is married to a manager of the team and sent a package of Mariners souvenirs from the franchise.
Marge said she even made Mariners dolls, a cheerleader and player.
Born on May 18, 1919, Marge can’t believe she is 103 years old. “I hadn’t really thought about my age until I turned 100 and I couldn’t believe I was a century old,” she laughed. “There are so many people rooting for me to keep living.” She feels blessed to have good memory and mostly good health. “My eyesight is going some, but fortunately my son made some adjustments on the television, and I can still watch,” she said.
Following her husband’s death in 1999, Marge continued to live in Simms until moving into the Skyline Lodge in Choteau in 2014. “I really liked it at the Skyline, enjoyed the people, playing bingo and attending all of the entertainment,” Marge said. She broke her hip in 2021 and after spending time in hospital and rehab moved to Front Range Assisted Living in Fairfield. It is a little harder for her to get around but using a walker, she still enjoys attending the entertainment at assisting living center and visiting with the residents. She has plenty of company as well with family members and many friends from the Skyline Lodge stopping by.
Marge said she has had a good life. She did a lot of little things over the years. She sold Stanley products for 40 years, was active in many clubs and organizations and attended her children’s activities. “I stretch my family out with 19 years between my oldest and the youngest,” Marge said.
Her husband worked for the railroad for 40 years. Marge said they took advantage of riding the rails, traveling throughout the country. She talked of trips to the Grand Ole Opry and the Florida Keys where she stood on the pier and all she could see was water forever.
“I have been blessed,” Marge said. “I have done a lot in my life and my kids have been good to me.”
Marge noted the Mariners have never won a World Series and even if they lose out this year, they will be back to try again next year and God willing, she will be right there cheering them on as they once again take the field.