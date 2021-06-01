Friends and family members of Carol Ekegren, a retired Choteau businesswoman, are invited to attend Sunday morning worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church on June 6 at 10 a.m. to celebrate Carol and wish her well as she moves from Choteau to Missoula later in the day.
Carol hopes to be able to attend worship services, but won’t know whether she can until that morning.
Friends are encouraged to send messages for her to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 110, Choteau. These will be included in a scrapbook to be given to her.
Her new address will be: the Village Senior Residence, 2815 Old Fort Road, Apt. 309, Missoula, MT 59804-7402.
Carol says, “As hard as it is for me to leave Choteau and all my friends here, thank you for all the wonderful memories you have given me. I’m hoping you will stop in and see me.”
Many Choteau people will remember that Carol and her husband E.P. “Pete” Ekegren ran the John Deere dealership here for many years, but Carol’s story began on New Year’s Eve, 1935, when she was born into the Pete and Katherine Svensen family at Hogeland, Montana, joining an older sister, Betty.
Known as a patron of the arts here, Carol’s love of music and talent for it began at an early age as she became a soloist in the American Lutheran Church in Hogeland at the tender age of 3.
During her high school years, Carol worked at the Harlem Bank. She and Pete were high school sweethearts, who graduated from Harlem High in 1954.
After taking an extensive business course at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, Carol chose to return to Montana and work once again in the Harlem Bank. Her goal was to create a nest egg to provide for her future marriage to Pete as soon as he returned from his Army service in Okinawa, Japan. They were married in Harlem in February of 1958.
Friends of the couple know that they became lifelong Grizzly sports supporters when they lived in Missoula and Pete attended the University of Montana. All three of their children, Craig, Michelle and Brent, were born in Missoula. They loved Missoula, the friends they made there and the Atonement Lutheran Mission church that they helped establish. Of course, Carol sang in the choir.
In 1967, the young family took a leap of faith to assume ownership of the Choteau John Deere Implement business owned by Pete’s father, Elwell, who was in failing health. As their business expanded, they moved their operation from Main Avenue North to the new building they built on the hillside east of town and the business became E.P. Ekegren Inc.
Pete and Carol were a team at the store as co-owners and co-managers. Both were dedicated to their clients and staff, mentoring farmers and their families through good years and desperate droughts. They never said, “No, that’s not possible,” but always extended a hand and asked, “How can we work together to make this happen?”
Many farmers were saved through the Ekegrens’ kindness, compassion, friendship and generosity … and free pop in the Coca-Cola machine. The doors to their offices and hearts and ears were always open.
Carol says she had multiple families: “Pete and the kids, the friends we made through our church family and our store family. Our store employees were like my very own children.” She was a mentor and dedicated friend to all. Carol’s innate good nature extended to the very young and the canine, as her family and friends would describe her as a “baby and dog whisperer.”
In their younger years, Pete and Carol were both active members of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, leading Luther League and hosting many receptions at their home along Spring Creek.
Until recently, when her vision and hearing declined, Carol had served as Trinity’s treasurer and financial secretary, always somehow managing ways to expand funding for special needs and opportunities beyond the budget. With her passion for music, Carol also directed the youth choir and never missed a Thursday night choir practice.
Her voice is a gift from God, and it has been her ministry, especially at funerals, where she sang her message of compassion, hope and love directly to grieving families. She also plays the piano with great feeling for every note and phrase. Her music has enhanced her life and enriched the lives of those around her.
As John Deere dealers, she and Pete had the opportunity to join other dealers in worldwide travel, expanding her horizons and enjoying many trips with Pete.
When they sold their store, Carol and Pete planned to relax, enjoy life, see the country and travel more to spend time with friends and family. In 1999, however, Pete ran for the Montana Senate and won, serving in the 2000 session. This gave them both the chance to make new friends and pursue new opportunities for growth and sharing. Pete would be a model for bipartisan leadership today.
He chose not to run for a second term, and, again, he and Carol planned to enjoy one another’s company and have time to devote to their expanding family of grandchildren.
Those plans ended abruptly in 2006, when Pete died from a heart attack. Since that time, Carol has rallied to carry on without him, dedicating herself to her family, friends and church.
Since selling her home on Spring Creek, Carol has moved into the heart of Choteau, living in a duplex near the post office, next door to her dear friend, Barbara Arensmeyer, then to Skyline Lodge and most recently to the Teton Peak Assisted Living.
Her move to Missoula will bring her much closer to her family. She will be around son and daughter-in-law Craig and Sharla Ekegren and their family; and her grandson and his wife, Chad and Wendy Ekegren, and their boys, Pete and Tommy, who are also moving to Missoula.
As all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren travel from afar to join together to visit Carol in Missoula, they will brighten her days.