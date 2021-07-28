July 19 — 12:10 a.m., motorist reported a man lying on the side of Interstate 15.
— 6:10 a.m., Choteau resident informed Sheriff’s Office of a deer stuck in a fence near the east side of the Choteau City Park.
— 9:40 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about an individual lying on the shoulder of the off ramp on Interstate 15.
— 2:01 p.m., Main Street Express reported a motorist driving off without paying for their gas.
— 2:10 p.m., deputies responded to a dispute at a private residence in Choteau.
— 4:33 p.m., a hospice nurse informed the Sheriff’s Office and coroner of a death at Teton Peak Assisted Living Center in Choteau.
—8:50 p.m., Choteau caller accidently dialed 9-1-1.
— 8:59 p.m., Choteau resident informed the Sheriff’s Office of young men on motorcycles speeding between the school and the Ice Cream Parlor.
— 9:23 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a speeding vehicle on 18th Road Northwest.
— 9:29 p.m., deputies assisted with a domestic issue in Power.
— 9:56 p.m., Choteau resident asked deputy to check on the welfare of minors at a residence where a lot of yelling was heard.
— 11:06 p.m., motorist reported a cow on the Frontage Road causing a traffic concern.
— 11:17 p.m., the driver of a motorcycle reported hitting a coyote on U.S. Highway 89.
July 20 — 1:26 p.m., Fairfield mayor requested a deputy check on the welfare of a resident who has not been seen for a long time.
— 4:02 p.m., Choteau resident reported a semi-truck spreading debris on Secondary Highway 220.
— 4:22 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 7:51 p.m., motorist reported a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on U.S. Highway 89.
July 21 —7:12 a.m., Fairfield ambulance was paged for a call at 2044 Gilman Main Street in Augusta but canceled en route when the Augusta ambulance responded.
— 9:25 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 203 Third Ave. S. and transported the patient to the LDS church parking lot to meet Mercy Flight. Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted in staging the area for the helicopter to land.
— 9:39 a.m., motorist from Fairfield got caught in loose gravel on County Line Road and spun out into the ditch. No injuries were involved.
— 3:22 p.m., Dutton and Power VFDs responded to a field fire between the two communities on 12th Road and 14th Lane Northeast.
— 4:55 p.m., dispatch received a call from a Kansas resident who reported being harassed by a former neighbor who lives in Dutton.
— 6:25 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received reports of a possible wildland fire which turned out to be a previous fire that was being monitored by the Power VFD.
— 7:57 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of trash on Foster Road.
— 8:04 p.m., deputy met with two Choteau residents regarding a previous incident.
— 9:48 p.m., Choteau resident at 4326 U.S. Highway 89 reported a possible theft from a vehicle.
— 11:43 p.m., Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a suspected stolen vehicle that was possibly in Teton County.
July 22 — 8:55 a.m., Fairfield business reported receiving a fake $100 bill over the weekend.
— 11:39 a.m., fire alarm was reported at the New Life Church in Choteau.
— 2:57 p.m., Dutton resident reported her son’s motorcycle was possibly stolen.
—4:55 p.m., the Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Front Range Assisted Living and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:06 p.m., Choteau resident requested a check on the welfare of a friend who was possibly suicidal.
—6:10 p.m., Dutton VFD was notified that a field fire had restarted, was contained and would be monitored.
— 9:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car driving on the Harvest Hills Golf Course. Upon investigation, it was determined it was an employee doing work.
— 11:53 p.m., Dutton resident reported a loud vehicle driving in the neighborhood.
July 23 — 4:46 a.m., Sheriff’s Office assisted with paperwork needed for a child in foster care.
— 6:06 a.m., Sheriff’s Office provided mutual aid for an individual who needed assistance with a domestic dispute while driving on Interstate 15 between the two counties. Montana Highway Patrol was also made aware of the situation.
— 7:40 p.m., Choteau couple spoke with deputy regarding an ongoing issue.
— 8:28 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 hang up call from Choteau which was determined to be an accident.
July 24 — 7:40 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Secondary Highway 408.
— 9:28 p.m., motorist reported livestock on Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.
July 25 — 12:03 a.m., Choteau motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 12:47 a.m., dispatch received notice from an alarm company of possible interior motion at a Choteau business. Upon investigation it was determined all was okay.