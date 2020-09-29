“Solid Finances,” a Montana State University Extension free webinar series on adult financial education, will be offered in 12 sessions starting Wednesday, Oct. 7.
This year’s webinars include sessions on student loans, financial scams, mortgage refinancing, budgeting and other topics. To make sessions easily accessible, all Solid Finances webinars are scheduled over the lunch hour from 12:05-12:55 p.m. The first session, "Coronavirus Related Financial Scams: How to Protect Yourself," will take place on Oct. 7.
This year’s program will include several expert speakers including MSU Extension Economics Associate Specialist Joel Schumacher and North Dakota State University Extension Specialist Carrie Johnson. For a complete schedule, visit solidfinances.msuextension.org/schedule.html.
The webinar series is free and is accessible in two ways. One may visit solidfinances.msuextension.org and follow login instructions provided on the schedule website, or watch the recorded sessions in the archives on the Solid Finances website.
Solid Finances is an award-winning program now in its 10th year. Hundreds of Montanans and others from across the country have participated. For more information, contact Schumacher at 994-6637 or jschumacker@montana.edu.