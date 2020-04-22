April 11 — 10:50 a.m., Fairfield resident reported being harassed on her Instagram account.
— 6:32 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 4225 U.S. Highway 89 and transported a patient to BTMC.
April 12 — 10:06 a.m., deputy investigated a single-vehicle accident with damage to private property at 1554 10th Lane N.W. Choteau and issued two citations to the driver of the vehicle.
— 12:11 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for loud music being played by a motorist in a Choteau business parking lot.
— 9:49 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible intruder in a root cellar.
April 13 — 11:41 a.m., Power resident reported his wife fell and was possibly injured, then elected to transport her by private vehicle.
— 8:52 p.m., deputy spoke with Fairfield resident who was talking about suicide.
April 14 — 3:12 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:03 a.m., Choteau resident informed the Sheriff’s Office he had located his missing wallet and believes there are potential thieves at his residence.
— 5:19 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 413 First St. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 6:36 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of family members in Choteau.
April 15 — 3:30 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
April 16 — 9:10 a.m., Choteau resident notified the Sheriff’s Office of an unoccupied vehicle blocking the road on U.S. Highway 287.
April 17 — 11:20 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on the Bynum Reservoir Road.
— 1:27 p.m., Power ambulance transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 3:40 p.m., the Cascade County Coroner’s Office notified the Sheriff’s Office of a death due to injuries from an accident that occurred in Teton County.
— 4:25 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of possible custodial interference.
— 6:08 p.m., deputy spoke to a landowner concerned about the status of a controlled burn in the Dutton area.
April 18 — 10:42 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident involving livestock on U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:34 p.m., deputy investigated lights on at a Power business which is not open.
From April 5-18, deputies issued traffic citations for operating a vehicle without a proper license plate, no registration and no proof of insurance and two warnings for operating a vehicle without a properly working taillight and one for broken headlight.