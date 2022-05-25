May 8 — 9:32 a.m., motorist reported livestock on Secondary Highway 220.
— 12:39 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was informed of a vehicle that has been parked by the side of Secondary Highway for an extended time.
— 6:40 p.m., Fairfield resident reported cows out off of U.S. Highway 89 and Second Lane Southeast.
May 9 — 12:10 a.m., state child abuse hotline called in a cross report to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible case in Teton County.
— 2:32 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 185 Vanhorn St. in Cascade County and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:36 p.m., deputies assisted in locating a minor who got separated from his parent while hunting for shed antlers near Pishkun Reservoir.
— 11:16 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a hospice death in Fairfield.
May 10 — 12:16 a.m., deputy requested a call be started.
— 9:42 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding information on an investigation in Choteau.
— 9:44 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received an informational call for an investigation in Choteau.
— 12:25 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1006 W. Division St. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 4:02 p.m., motorist reported a black bull out on U.S. Highway 89 causing a traffic concern.
— 6:53 p.m., motorist reported a bear and three cubs crossing in front of her vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 near Miller Lane. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear specialist was notified and checked out the situation.
May 11 — 7:22 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a man walking along Secondary Highway 287 reportedly in clothing not meant for the weather conditions.
— 8:49 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at 311 Ninth Ave. N.W. The individual refused transport.
— 2:20 p.m., driver of a truck broken down on Secondary Highway 287 asked for assistance from the Sheriff’s Office, suggesting cones be placed by the vehicle that is a traffic concern until tow truck arrives.
— 7:58 p.m., deputy attempted to locate a woman who was reportedly lying by the side of the road on U.S. Highway 89.
— 10:07 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified by an alarm company of an alarm in a Bynum building. The owner was located.
May 12 — 11:04 a.m., alarm going off in a commercial building in Bynum was reported and the key holder informed the dispatcher it was a false alarm.
— 12:08 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 12:57 p.m., motorist on Secondary Highway 220 reported an erratic driver.
— 2 p.m., deputy requested an information call be logged after speaking with a Department of Family Services worker about possible abuse.
— 5:25 p.m., Fairfield resident reported her neighbor is shooting her dog with a BB gun.
May 13 — 9:06 a.m., Missoula County requested the Sheriff’s Office check on the welfare of a Dutton resident who had been hired by a business in Ovando but they were unable to contact the individual.
— 10:46 a.m., Sheriff’s Office notified of a possible range fire about one mile northwest of Dutton.
— 3:36 p.m., deputy responded to Choteau residence where the homeowner had reported minors banging on the door.
— 5:11 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle with a water tank blowing all over the road on Interstate 15.
— 7:39 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 8:21 p.m., Choteau resident reported livestock on Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.
— 9:09 p.m., deputy checked on a suspicious vehicle reportedly parked at 26th Lane Northeast and Eighth Road Northeast.
May 14 — 7:59 a.m., resident on County Line Road reported a recreational vehicle had pulled into one of his fields.
— 10:48 a.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a gas leak at 309 11th Ave. N.E., where the line had been hit by the homeowner, who said it had possibly been marked incorrectly.
— 1:49 p.m., Teton County resident reported a suspicious vehicle.
— 4:04 p.m., Choteau resident requested a vehicle parked in the same location for a length of time be moved.
— 5:35 p.m., Choteau resident reported livestock on Secondary Highway 220.
From May 8-14, deputies issued citations for speeding in school zone, not wearing a seat belt, no front license plate, improperly working lights, no rear taillights and careless driving. They also wrote warnings for speeding and not properly displaying license plate on a vehicle.