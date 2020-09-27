The number of active COVID-19 cases in Teton County rose to four on Sunday, triggering the governor’s directive that requires everyone age 5 and older in the county to wear facial coverings in indoor spaces open to the public and at organized outdoor activities where physical distancing is not possible or not observed.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer on Sept. 27 received notice from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that three more county residents have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the county to 24. Those three active cases join one other active case in the county, a woman in her 60s.
Moyer said the new cases include a woman in her 20s, a girl in her teens and a man in his 20s. These three cases are unrelated, however the sources of all three infections most likely came from outside the county, Moyer said. TCHD staff have notified close contacts of their exposure. Close contacts are defined as people who were within six feet of the infectious person for more than 15 minutes during the 48 hours before the person developed symptoms. Close contacts need to quarantine for 14 days, which is the maximum incubation period for the disease. If an exposed person does become ill, symptoms are most likely to start two to six days after the initial exposure.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, an estimated 35% to 45% of people who catch the droplet-spread infection do not ever show symptoms. The CDC and other credible, viral and infectious disease scientists have proven that wearing two-ply, cloth facial coverings is an effective way to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition to wearing masks, people should wash down high-touch surfaces and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.
Anyone wanting more information on the governor’s mask directive which applies to any county with four or more active COVID-19 cases can go online to read the full directive at www.covid19.mt.gov.