Firefighters with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service on Monday were doing mop-up on a 20-acre fire that burned in cottonwoods, brush and grass in the Teton River bottom a couple of miles south of Choteau.
Choteau Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Jim Spinder, who served as the incident commander, on Monday, March 21, said the DNRC and USFS responded under mutual aid agreements with Teton County, bringing in a USFS hot shot crew from Helena, who had the skills and the equipment to take down dangerous trees and put out any lingering hot spots in the interior of the fire.
Spinder said the fire started last Saturday, March 19, on the property of Dave and Paige Selander on Miller Lane, about two miles south of Choteau on the east side of U.S. Highway 89.
Paige Selander on Monday told the Acantha that she was in Choteau when the fire started, but her husband told her that he and their son, Jared, had been burning weeds around the outside of the barn. They finished up, triple checked the fire and, believing it was out, went into the house.
A passerby on the highway saw the fire around the barn and called 9-1-1, Paige said. At about the same time, someone else called Dave at their home and told him the barn was on fire. He then called 9-1-1 as well.
Paige said she felt a “really weird” microburst of wind whip through Choteau and wondered whether the same thing had happened out in the country.
She said there were no animals in the barn, but the fire destroyed all their horse tack, saddles and gear as well as a four-wheeler. The fire also burned two sheds behind the barn that were full of hunting and camping gear, clothing, gloves, boots and more.
“We are grateful for everyone who came in and worked on it,” she said, adding that they are also grateful that no people or animals were injured and the fire did not burn anyone’s home.
Spinder said dispatch paged out the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and the Choteau ambulance on standby at about 2:52 p.m. on March 19. The barn was fully engulfed when the first firefighters arrived, he said.
CVFD member Kirk Moore, who served as operations chief on the fire, said the wind, coming from the southwest, pushed the fire east and slightly north, away from the Selander home. The fire jumped the Teton River and threatened the unoccupied home and outbuildings of long-time Choteau resident Stoney Burk (who now lives with family in western Montana).
Spinder and Teton County Fire Chief Steve Rose of Pendroy called in additional firefighters. Volunteers from the Fairfield, Pendroy and Dutton fire departments responded, bringing structure trucks, brush trucks and water tenders. The city of Choteau sent its water truck and the Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain Ranger District sent Anthony Emacio, its acting fire management officer. Tender trucks came back into Choteau to fill up at a fire hydrant on the south end of town.
Moore said that by 7 p.m. on March 19 firefighters had established a wet line around the perimeter of the fire, which was still burning on the interior in grass, underbrush and cottonwood trees along the Teton River. Moore said the very dry conditions allowed the fire to spread rapidly, crowning through the historic cottonwood forest.
Spinder said the Fairfield VFD’s structure truck was dispatched to Burk’s property and firefighters kept the flames from reaching the home and outbuildings, though the fire burned right up to the lawn.
Spinder said the fire was difficult to fight because of the rough terrain. “It was burning in tall grass, debris, cottonwoods. It was just dry. It was hard to fight. When you had a run, it would spread pretty fast,” he said.
The fire burned fences, but no structures other than the barn and two sheds on the Selander property. By Saturday evening, the Pendroy VFD had been released from the fire.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien and his wife, Tammy, on Saturday and Sunday spearheaded a community call for water and food for the firefighters. More than a dozen businesses and individuals donated water, sports drinks, cold-cut sandwiches, pizza, hotdogs and hamburgers and more to feed the firefighters on Saturday and Sunday. The Hindoiens and others served the food at the Choteau Fire Hall as crews of firefighters rotated into town for meals.
On Saturday night, Spinder said, a fire truck remained at the fire, staffed by crews who rotated throughout the night to make sure the fire, which was still burning on the interior, did not make a run.
On Sunday, Choteau firefighters continued to work on the scene and the USFS brought a crew of five to seven hot shots and sawyers from Helena, who arrived at about 9 a.m. and began felling trees and dropping snags all along the perimeter of the fire. That crew worked until about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
CVFD member Mike Leys said the sawyers told him the cottonwoods were as dry as wood fuels typically are in September. Conditions in the county are very dry, Leys said, and anyone planning to burn debris or crop residue should take every precaution.
On Monday, the USFS crew and a crew from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s wildland fire unit came back to continue working on mop-up of the fire.
Spinder said there were probably about 50 firefighters working on the fire at the peak time, adding that the mutual aid agreements worked well. “Everyone who showed up did a fantastic job,” he said.
Firefighting efforts were helped by a drone the Fairfield Search and Rescue unit brought in to fly the fire, giving commanders a good look at its perimeters and how far east it was burning.
The only thing that would have made fighting the fire easier was if DNRC had be able to send a helicopter to do water bucket drops on Saturday. “That would have been really useful,” Spinder said. Unfortunately, DNRC was not able to field a chopper on Saturday.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury — a scratch on his face — when he was hit by a branch that fell out of a tree, Spinder said.