The American Red Cross will be at the Choteau Pavilion on July 14, for a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This drive will be the annual ice cream party. Rex’s Market will provide ice cream bars for all donors.
Donors are encouraged to make appointments. Walk-ins are always welcomed and will be worked into the drive in a timely fashion. Donors can make appointments by calling 406-868-0911, or going online to www.redcrossblood.org and entering the sponsor code: Choteau.
At the drive donors will first register by name and provide a form of ID, such as a driver’s li-cense or passport. Red Cross workers will do a confidential health history and a mini physical for each donor to ensure they can safely give blood.
The donation process usually takes less then 10 minutes. After donation, donors should take the time for refreshments, including the ice cream bars.
Donors can start the donation process before leaving their home by completing an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from their mobile device or Blood Donor App on the day of your appointment. This can save you up to 15 minutes at the drive. Learn more at Red-CrossBlood.org/RapidPass. Remember that this process must be done the day of your appointment.
Youth who are at least 16 years old can give blood at the drive with a signed parental consent form. These forms will be available at the registration table the day of the drive.
Now is the time for donors to prepare their bodies for the best experience when giving blood.
Local blood drive organizer Marilee Stott says donors should start now by focusing on stay-ing very hydrated with water every day and eating a healthy, high-protein diet and snacks until their donation appointment. “The day of the drive, remember to wear clothing that will be comfortable and that has easy access to your arms,” she said.
Stott, a leukemia survivor who needed multiple blood transfusions, said, “Giving a little of your time to share the gift of life with a blood donation will help to guarantee that the blood will be available at the hospitals for those in their time of need. In many cases the need for blood can come at some of the most unexpected times in one’s life. Having the blood ready and waiting at these times is a great blessing for patients and their families. Thank you, Choteau, for being there for others. Thank you for being on the Team to Save Lives.”