Choteau homeowner C. Edward Bumgarner on Sept. 28 filed a notice that he plans to appeal the District Court ruling in his retaining wall dispute with the Choteau Board of Adjustments to the Montana Supreme Court.
On Aug. 3, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Robert G. Olson dismissed Bumgarner’s appeal of the Board of Adjustments’ denial of his request for a variance for a stone retaining wall he built on city property.
Bumgarner, who is representing himself without an attorney, has not yet submitted the District Court record of the case to the Supreme Court. Once that is done, the Supreme Court will tell Bumgarner and City Attorney Jeff Hindoien what the schedule will be for further court filings.
After Olson’s ruling, the city sent Bumgarner a letter, asking him to remove the wall within 30 days of receiving the letter. That deadline passed in mid-September, and the city is now going back to District Court to request an order from Olson, allowing the city to remove the wall and Bumgarner’s elevated driveway that is also within the boulevard and bill the homeowner for the expense.
In denying Bumgarner’s action against the Board of Adjustments, Judge Olson wrote: “The court is limited to reviewing legal issues only. It cannot consider the pros and cons of the retaining wall. The court recognizes that petitioner’s retaining wall was well built with good intentions. However, it is this court’s opinion that petitioner is not entitled to relief based on any set of facts that could be proven to support the claims because the retaining wall was built on a city sidewalk [right of way] without authorization from a property owner and without variance from the Board [of Adjustments].”
The judge ruled after holding a hearing on the appeal on June 16 and reading the city attorney Jennifer Stutz’s motion to dismiss and Bumgarner’s response. Bumgarner represented himself in the matter.
Bumgarner filed the District Court appeal in August of 2019 after the Board of Adjustments denied his post-construction application for a variance to allow him to build a rock retaining wall in the city sidewalk right of way outside his home at 37 Fourth Ave. S.W.
The board on July 27, 2019, denied his request for a variance. City ordinance prohibits property owners from building structures on the city rights-of-way, including alleys and boulevards. The board said it was being consistent with past practices, when it denied other city residents’ requests for variances to build fences or other structures in the city right-of-way. In one case, a couple poured a concrete slab for a garage in the alley right-of-way, and the city required them to remove the obstructing portion.
The board said the wall was encroaching on city property in violation of city zoning ordinances and could cause a traffic concern if it is high enough to obscure the street view for motorists.
In his appeal, Bumgarner argued that the Board of Adjustments violated state law by voting on his variance at a meeting that he did not attend and by failing to notify all property owners within 150 feet of his corner lot.
The judge in his ruling said he could not legally address the underlying situation around the retaining wall and would not determine whether the board correctly denied the request. What he could rule on, he said, is whether the board’s decision was legal under Montana code.
Judge Olson found that the board did err in notifying all those property owners within 150 feet of the wall, but that the board corrected that error by delaying action until all parties had been notified. The board met three times on the variance and did not take action until third meeting on July 25, 2019, when all parties had been notified. “The hearing was rescheduled, and all property owners were notified,” he said. “Thus, this issue is moot.”
The only issue remaining, the judge said, was whether the board could take action at a legally noticed meeting that Bumgarner did not attend.
“Petitioner was given notice of the hearing by the board and chose not to attend the hearing in person or by telephone,” the judge wrote. “Petitioner indicated that he was helping a friend at the end of July and would not be available until the beginning of September.”
The judge said that the city code, which states “no hearing shall be conducted if the applicant or representative is not present,” should not be construed to mean that no hearing may be conducted if the applicant is unwilling to be present.
“Petitioner had the opportunity to appear either personally or by telephone and argue his position,” Judge Olson wrote. “He chose to do neither. The board’s actions were within their discretion and not illegal.”
In the court hearing on the case on June 16, Bumgarner explained to the judge that two 80-year-old Lombardy poplar trees are growing in the boulevard on the south side of his property. The old trees have big root balls and roots extending into his yard, making it difficult to mow the grass without damaging the tree roots.
He said he asked the city to allow him to take out the trees and was told he couldn’t remove them. He built the retaining wall to allow him to cover the tree roots and level out his yard as he remodeled the home to make it handicapped accessible.
He said the city’s growth policy calls for a plan to deal with boulevard trees and sidewalks, but the city does not have a plan that could address these issues. He said his wall should be allowed to stay until the city develops a tree and sidewalk plan.