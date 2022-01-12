The Teton County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new deputy, Manti Jeffs, to the department on Dec. 30.
Jeffs grew up in Utah and Colorado and most recently served four years in the U.S. Air Force at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He worked in security while in the military and knew when his four-year tour of duty was complete, he wanted to make a career in law enforcement.
Discharged in August, Jeffs said his wife Zevenda have lived in the Bozeman area and they both felt a connection with the state. He began looking for an open position with a law enforcement department in the state during the past six months. “I was pleased with the scenery when driving to the interview in Choteau,” Jeffs said. “I really liked the area with the mountains and having grown up in several smaller communities, was excited with the prospect of working in that size of community. I knew after the interview, if I was offered a position, I would be inclined to take it.”
Having only been in Choteau for a week when interviewed, Jeffs said everyone has been very friendly and helpful. He said the officers and dispatchers at the Sheriff’s Office are very welcoming.
He and his wife and two dogs are residing outside of Choteau. He said he will be covering Choteau or where he is needed in the county. He will be attending the Montana Law Enforcement Academy starting in April.
He firmly believes law enforcement can have a positive impact on people lives. He wants to bring that outlook to his job and looks forward to getting to know the residents of the various communities.
He understands the Sheriff’s Office has a presence in the area schools and as he becomes familiar with that, will enjoy meeting the students and showing them that deputies are nice guys too and can provide help when needed or guidance or assistance when in trouble. “I want to be in law enforcement to help people,” he said.
Teton County provides other opportunities for Jeffs, as he likes anything outdoors. He also enjoys practicing martial arts.