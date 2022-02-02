Isaac Clotfelter has found his calling helping and teaching through a global ministry.
The son of Jeremy and Stephanie Clotfelter of Fairfield, Clotfelter is a 2018 graduate of Fairfield High School. He is the middle child with an older sister, Cassidy, and a younger sister, Emily.
Clotfelter chose to serve others through the Youth with a Mission program, a global movement of Christians from many cultures, age groups and Christian traditions dedicated to serving Jesus throughout the world. The goal of the group is to meet real needs with the love of Jesus.
Clotfelter said he first heard of the YWAM program during youth group at his church in Fairfield. After a tough first year at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and not sure whether he wanted to return for a second year, Clotfelter drove to Billings at the start of the year. Before entering the dorms, he asked God for direction and felt his presence and a calling that led him to Denver, Colorado. Still struggling with a direction for his future, his dad reminded him of the YWAM program. He heeded his advice and visited a YWAM center in Denver where he felt a strong connection and was at peace.
The YWAM program started in 1960 with the focus to help youth get involved in missions. According to the program website, today the group still focus on youth but also include people of all ages.
The international and interdenominational nonprofit group has 1,500 bases in 187 countries. For two years Clotfelter was based out of a YWAM center in Denver. He worked at a school and training center focusing on reaching the Middle East. “We ran many different schools on a three-month basis, each with different focuses and purposes, but with the same goal of knowing God and making Him known,” he said.
Clotfelter said every “YWAMer” must take Discipleship Training School or DTS. “This is a five-month school, three months of teachings and two months of outreach, where we teach students who God is, how to be effective in overseas ministry, the Middle East for my base, and understanding our own self-worth by helping others in need,” Clotfelter said.
After this training, the students go on a two-month outreach somewhere in the Middle East to put what they learned to practical use. There are also secondary schools open, ranging from how to minister through music and worship, to leading an effective and sustaining ministry, reading through the entire Bible in three months or how to understand a Biblical perspective on justice and social justice.
“Through the YWAM I’ve had the incredible opportunity to visit many different nations and people over three different outreaches,” he said. His DTS outreach found him in with a group that worked in Costa Rica, Australia, Kenya, the Netherlands and southeast Mexico, with short visits in Ethiopia and Germany from November of 2019 to February of 2020. “We mostly worked with local churches and visited with the natives of the region about Jesus,” he said. He spent just over two months in Tijuana and Ensenada, Mexico, distributing food to homeless and building houses for families that didn’t have one from March to May of 2021. At the end of last August, he went to Tajikistan in central Asia helping with the Afghan crisis. “While there, I actually went down to the Tajik-Afghan border to help refugees any way that we could.”
“I have met so many inspirational, genuine and God-fearing people over the last two years,” he said. They included not just those he has worked and traveled with but those he has meet in the countries he has visited.
Clotfelter said one thing that he loves about this job is that they do practical work that helps people. “Not to say that what other missionaries or religious workers do isn’t good, but there is so much more that people need,” he added. “As Christians, we are called to not just save people, but to serve people, especially those in need and in danger. Jesus didn’t stay with the pharisees and talk all high and mighty about how holy he was. He went to the sinners and to the needy and served them.”
“That’s what I love about YWAM,” he said. “We go to the hardest places, and we seek out the people who need the most help, regardless of race, religion or history. Because Jesus went to the most dangerous places and people of his time, and he's called us to do the same.”
While living in Denver, Clotfelter oversaw the housekeeping and maintenance of the facility. “More importantly though, my main job was to disciple and help the students with their needs,” Clotfelter said. “That’s the reason I love what I do and hope to keep doing it for as long as I can. In the future, I hope to do more work with our outreach teams and travel to many more places for ministry opportunities.”
“Funding for the program comes entirely from people willing to give,” Clotfelter said. “Every trip we go on, every penny we make in staff support and every donation we receive comes from generous donations.” He thanked his family and those in the Fairfield area who have supported him through his mission work.
Clotfelter recently left the Denver center and hopes to work with a new YWAM group soon. If you want to learn more about the YWAM program, visit ywam.org.