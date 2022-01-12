The filing period for eight Teton County elected offices opens on Jan. 13 and runs through March 14. For the first time in the county’s history, all the positions are considered nonpartisan, meaning candidates don’t have to declare a party affiliation when they file for office.
Teton County voters approved switching county offices from partisan to nonpartisan in the June 2020 primary election, approving the change by a margin of 1,238 to 823.
Under this new system if three or more candidates file for an office, the race will appear on the June primary election ballot and the top two candidates will advance to the general election.
If two or fewer candidates file for an office, that race will only appear on the November general election ballot. The winners of the general election will take office on Jan. 1, 2023.
Candidates for these offices must be 18 years old or older as required by the state Constitution, be a citizen of Montana and be a resident of Teton County. Filing forms are available from the Teton County Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office on the main floor of the county courthouse in Choteau. Filing fees for each position are set by state statute.
Offices up for election this year are:
•County Attorney. A full-time position, this job is presently held by Joe Coble, a Republican, and has an annual salary of $118,990.04. Coble was appointed to his position in December 1999, ran for office to complete that partial term in 2000 and is completing his fifth full term in office. The filing fee is $594.95 and candidates must be attorneys eligible to practice in the state. This is a four-year term.
•County Commissioner, District 2. A part-time position, this job is held by three-term incumbent Joe Dellwo, a Democrat, of rural Bynum. For District 2 boundaries, contact the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The filing fee is $242.28 and the annual salary is $48,456.61. To be eligible to run, candidates must have resided in the county and District 2 for at least two years before the general election in November. This is a six-year term.
•Clerk and Recorder/Surveyor. This is a full-time position, held by five-term incumbent Paula Jaconetty of Choteau, a Republican. The filing fee is $265.18 and the annual salary is $53,035.95. This is a four-year term.
•Justice of the Peace. This is a part-time, nonpartisan position, held by Pete Rasmussen of Choteau, who was appointed in March of 2017 to fill out a partial term and is now completing his first full term in office. The filing fee is $245.19 and the annual salary is $49,073.53. This is a four-year term.
•Public Administrator. This is a part-time, unpaid position, held by Pendroy attorney Scott Swanson, a Republican. There is no filing fee and the term is four years.
•Sheriff/Coroner. Republican Keith VanSetten is the incumbent full-time sheriff/coroner, who is completing his fourth term. The filing fee is $268.09 and the annual salary is $53,618.45. This is a four-year term.
•Superintendent of Schools. This is a part-time position, currently held by Republican Cathy Sessions of Choteau, who is completing her second term. The filing fee is $234.28 and the annual salary is $46,856.61. This is a four-year term.
•Treasurer. This is a full-time position presently held by Democrat Diane Ameline of Choteau, who is completing her eighth term. The filing fee is $258.09 and the annual salary is $51,618.45. This is a four-year term.