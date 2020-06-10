May 31 — 11:56 a.m., Fairfield resident reported yard sprinklers damaged by a neighbor’s large kids’ swimming pool blowing down an alley during a windstorm.
— 12:42 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a cow on Secondary Highway 408 causing a traffic concern.
— 10:51 p.m., deputies assisted with a family issue in Bynum.
June 1 — 6:22 a.m., a hospice nurse reported the death of a patient in Fairfield.
— 1:07 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with a disagreement with her roommate.
— 5:09 p.m., deputy assisted a Power woman with a domestic problem.
— 8:58 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, Choteau ambulance, Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and a Teton County Deputy responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 287.
June 2— 10:35 a.m., Augusta ambulance provided an agency assist for a medical emergency on Mortimer Gulch Road.
— 11:48 a.m., motorist reported a drone stolen from her vehicle while at a Choteau business.
— 1:39 p.m., Fairfield postmaster reported a vehicle blocking the sidewalk, forcing customers to have to walk in the street to enter the facility.
— 2:27 p.m., Choteau resident reported her vehicle was taken from where it was parked at the post office. The individual called back to say it was moved as a joke.
— 6:57 p.m., Choteau resident reported a motorist injuring a calf that was being moved as part of a herd on Secondary Highway 220.
— 10:10 p.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle with no headlights traveling on U.S. Highway 287.
June 3 — 10:25 p.m., deputy arrested a motorist on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
— 11:51 p.m., motorist on U.S. Highway 89 reported a truck broken down in the middle of the road causing traffic concern.
June 4 — 11:31 a.m., motorist reported a single-vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 219 involving no injury or damage.
— 1:50 p.m., deputies were requested at the Justice of the Peace Office at the Teton County Courthouse.
—6:25 p.m., Choteau resident reported a minor vehicle accident at the ice cream parlor parking lot in Choteau.
— 10:19 p.m., deputy, MHP, Dutton ambulance and Dutton VFD responded to a truck on fire on Interstate 15 one mile south of Dutton. Dutton ambulance transported one patient to Vaughn, where the patient was picked up by Mercy Flight.
— 10:55 p.m., a hospice death was reported in Choteau.
June 5 — 4:26 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a young adult who was paddle boarding on Willow Creek Reservoir who had not been in contact with family. The call was referred to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
— 6:59 a.m., deputy assisted a motorist in Choteau.
— 8:06 a.m., Choteau resident reported a motorist pulling a horse trailer backed into her vehicle.
— 1:41 p.m., Dutton resident reported a possible individual in need of assistance on Interstate 15.
— 2:17 p.m., MHP, Fairfield VFD, Fairfield ambulance and deputy responded to a vehicle in the Greenfields Irrigation District Canal on Secondary Highway 455.
— 4:19 p.m., deputy assisted in locating an elderly Choteau resident who had walked off.
— 7:27 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1150 Third Road N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:56 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 2480 Eighth Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Dutton airport where they met Mercy Flight.
June 6 — 6 p.m., Choteau resident at 534 Secondary Highway 221 reported a bear on his property.
— 7:32 a.m., deputy requested an agency assist with Toole County.
— 1031 a.m., deputy responded to an alarm going off at a Choteau business and found it to have been set off by an employee.
— 2:49 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a problem with his neighbor’s dog.
June 7 — 11:32 a.m., deputy assisted with a single-vehicle accident in Pondera County.
— 10:49 p.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported a bear that ran across the road near Dutton.