Teton County voters on June 2 approved changing county elected offices from a partisan basis to a nonpartisan basis, according to unofficial election results released by the Teton County Election Administrator.
With all five county precincts reporting, 1,238 voters voted in favor of the change while 823 voters voted against it, wishing to stay with the partisan scheme now used. The change will not affect elections until 2021.
Election administrator Paula Jaconetty said the mail-ballot primary election went smoothly and thanked her election office staff and judges for their work. Final unofficial results were released shortly after 10 p.m. Jaconetty said 72.4% of active Teton County voters cast ballots in the election. The overall turnout (including inactive voters) was 66.9%. The county received 2,613 ballots by the 8 p.m. June 2 deadline.
In other county races, former Teton County Commissioner Sam Carlson of Fairfield received 1,138 votes to become the Republican nominee for the six-year term as the District 1 commissioner. Carlson has no general election opponent. In the primary election, his opponent, Charles Brown, also of Fairfield, withdrew before the election. His name, however, still appeared on the GOP primary ballot and he received 532 votes.
The GOP and Democratic candidates for House District 17, who represent Teton County in the state Legislature, both ran unopposed and will face each other in the November primary election. Incumbent Republican Ross Fitzgerald of Fairfield received 1,628 votes while Democrat Barnett Sporkin-Morrison of Choteau received 558 votes.