Filing for two Teton County public offices and statewide races closed on Monday at 5 p.m. with a contested local race shaping up for the June primary election.
Two Fairfield men have filed for the District 1 position on the Teton County Board of Commissioners.
Fairfield Public Schools teacher Charles Brown was the first to file for the District 1 position in January. On Monday, former County Commissioner Sam Carlson also filed for a new term in office. Both are running as Republicans. Incumbent Jim Hodgskiss of rural Choteau is not running for reelection.
District I is made up of voting precincts in Choteau and Fairfield. The district roughly covers the southwestern third of the county, including all of the town of Fairfield and a portion of Choteau that lies south of First Street and east of U.S. Highway 287.
A commissioner’s term of office is six years, with one commissioner being elected every two years. Commissioners must file in their district of residence but they are elected by voters countywide. The three commissioners — Hodgkiss, Joe Dellwo of Bynum and Dick Snellman of Power — currently earn an annual salary of $46,243.45 each.
The position of Clerk of District Court, held by Lisa Sinton of Choteau, a Republican, will also appear on the ballot. Sinton is completing her fourth four-year term in office and has filed for a fifth term. The salary for the Clerk of District Court is $49,159.43.
On the state level, incumbent House District 17 Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, a Republican from rural Fairfield, filed for his third term in the state Legislature. He will face competition from Barnett G. Sporkin-Morrison, a Democrat from Choteau. Fitzgerald is a farmer and real estate agent. Sporkin-Morrison is the director of the Food and Ag Development Center with the Great Falls Development Authority in Great Falls.
In neighboring House District 18, incumbent Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican, is running unopposed for another term in the Legislature.
The Montana primary is set for June 2.