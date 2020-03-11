Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Partly cloudy. High 37F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.