The Choteau Chamber of Commerce members, meeting at the Choteau Pavilion May 12, selected “Sweet Land of Liberty” as the 4th of July parade theme and named all the Choteau emergency responders as the parade grand marshals.
Member Kayla Breen said 2020 and 2021 have highlighted how important the law enforcement, fire and medical first responders and the Teton County Health Department are to the community. She said all of them deserve to be honored and shown the community’s appreciation. The membership agreed and voted to approve the emergency responders and TCHD staff as the 2021 4th of July parade grand marshals.
Those being honored will include Teton County Sheriff’s Office employees who work in Choteau, the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, the Choteau ambulance crew members and the paid and volunteer staffers with the TCHD who have worked through the pandemic and on vaccination clinics this year.
Members also discussed the tentative line-up of July 3 and 4 events:
•July 3 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Choteau Soroptimists’ Summer Festival, an art and craft fair will be held in the northern half of the City Park. Showcased will be regional artists and crafters including painters, woodworkers, jewelry makers and furniture crafters, many of them specializing in made-in-Montana goods. Concession stands will sell candy, beverages and a lunch plate, and there will be activities for children. To register for the event, vendors should contact Sherry Heikkila at 406-868-6620 by June 25.
•July 3 — Noon-1 p.m., the Choteau Community Band will play in the City Park during the Summer Festival on the front porch of the Choteau Pavilion. Melody Martinsen is the band organizer and welcomes all musical instrument players to take part. Call her at 406-466-2403 for more information or check out the Choteau Community Band Facebook page.
•July 3 — Noon, the “slack” session of the Choteau rodeo will start at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds. Admission is free.
•July 3 — 1 p.m., the Soroptimists will launch their annual “duck races” on Spring Creek. Duck race tickets will be on sale in the park and can also be purchased in advance at Country Hallmark and Curly Willow Floral & Gifts. The Soroptimists will also sell tickets several days at Rex’s Market in Choteau in late June. The cost of each ticket is $10, and the Soroptimists will award $750 for the first-place duck, $500 of the second-place duck and $250 for the third-place duck. There will also be heat winners and a $50 award for the “five-minute duck among all free-floating ducks.”
•July 3 — 2 p.m., the “Got Grit” 5K obstacle course race, a fundraiser by the Choteau club volleyball team will start near the City Park. Those planning to take part should be prepared to get wet and muddy. Obstacles will include rope climb, cargo net climb, ground clearance crawl, sprints, tire drills, tire tumble, wheelbarrow push, and more. Registration forms are available by calling Carla May at 590-4033 or Ann Funk at 590-0029. Pre-registration is $30 per person with a shirt, $15 without a shirt or $90 for a family of three with three shirts. Further discounts for larger families are available too. Race-day registration will be taken from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the City Park. Race-day registration is $35 per person with a shirt, $20 without a shirt, and $95 for a family of three with three shirts.
•July 3 — 4-8 p.m., the Chamber will sponsor music and microbrews in the park on the east side of the Pavilion. This event will include a variety of microbrew vendors, food vendors and live music, sponsored by Opportunity Bank of Choteau. Chamber members Mandy Wick and Tom Frownfelder are chairing this event, and the Polished Day Spa is also a sponsor.
•July 3 — Evening (time to be determined), the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Post and Auxiliary will host a rodeo mixer with live music by the Crawford Brothers band and alcoholic beverage sales in the Choteau Rodeo Grounds after the slack session of the rodeo. There will be food vendors outside the gates. Admission is free.
•July 3 — After the rodeo mixer, there will be music and socializing at Choteau’s bars.
•July 4 — Runners and walkers will take part in Rocky’s Road Race, sponsored by Grizzly Activity Inc. The 3-mile and 1-mile run/walks are open to all ages. Registration forms will be available at the Choteau Acantha. The 3-mile race starts at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile race at 8:10 a.m. For more information, call Melody Martinsen at 466-2403 or email her at acantha@3rivers.net.
•July 4 — 8 a.m. Bright Eyes animal shelter’s 4th of July bake sale on Main Avenue in front of First Bank of Montana.
•July 4 — The Choteau Chamber parade starts at 10 a.m. Chamber member (and Choteau mayor) Chris Hindoien is the chairman for the event. Organizers are asking the public not to park on Main Avenue from the courthouse north to the Catholic church during the parade because the vehicles narrow the traffic path and obscure others’ views of the parade. Theme-floats wanting to be judged need to pay a $5 entry fee and to be in line for judging at the Courthouse by 9 a.m. Prizes for theme floats will be $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Breen Oil, Rex’s Market and Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home are sponsoring the parade prizes. For more information on the parade, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 466-5316 or Hindoien at 406-590-3031.
•July 4 — The Chamber steak fry at the Choteau Pavilion will at 11 a.m. The menu includes deep-fried steak served with fried potato slices, beans, lettuce salad and brownies. Hot dog meals are also sold. Frownfelder is the Chamber chairman for the event.
•July 4 — The American Legion Post and Auxiliary “main event” of the 75th annual rodeo at the rodeo grounds, starting at 2 p.m. Food, beverage and snack concessions will be available. The Community Band will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. Tickets for this Northern Rodeo Association-approved event cost $17 for grandstand reserved; $13 for adult general admission; and $8 for children general admission. Tickets can be ordered from 406-590-2366 or at Front Range Supply in Choteau. Major credit cards are accepted. For more information, go online to: https://northernrodeo.rodeoticket.com/rodeos/choteau-american-legion-independence-day-rodeo/2021/tickets. This link can also be found on the Choteau American Legion Rodeo Facebook page.
•July 4 — At dusk, the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department will set off a fireworks display on Airport Hill. This year, the CVFD is ordering $12,000 worth of fireworks for the show, which is paid for by community donations and proceeds from fundraisers. Donations can be sent to the Choteau Fireworks Fund, in care of the City of Choteau, P.O. Box 619, Choteau, MT 59422. Donations can be made online at: https://choteauchamber.com/product/fireworks.