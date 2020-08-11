Aug. 2 — 1:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a driver backing into another vehicle at 222 Main Ave. N. in Choteau.
— 11:42 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic situation in Dutton and arrested a woman on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Aug. 3 — 1:58 a.m., motorist on Secondary Highway 221 reported an accident with a deer and requested assistance with the deer that is injured and still alive.
— 9:20 a.m., Power, Fairfield and Dutton volunteer fire departments and Power ambulance responded to a barn fire at 830 27th Lane N.E. in Cascade County. The Fairfield and Dutton departments were canceled en route to the fire.
— 12:10 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of possible tampering with an investigation.
— 2:50 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle parked by the Fairfield swimming pool.
— 3:51 p.m., motorist on Secondary Highway 431 reported an oncoming vehicle did not see him coming and he was forced to take the ditch. No major damage was done and no injuries.
— 6:19 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 8:42 p.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance with unwanted animals on their property.
Aug. 4 — 9:13 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 2244 U.S. Highway 89. The patient refused transport upon arrival.
— 10:55 a.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle parked in front of a business had flat tires and had not been moved in several days.
— 1:37 p.m., Dutton ambulance and VFD and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 15. The ambulance transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 2:17 p.m., deputy checked on a report of a burglar alarm sounding at a commercial building in Choteau and found all to be okay.
— 4:02 p.m., Choteau VFD along with Fairfield and Pendroy departments responded to hay bales on fire off Secondary Highway 220.
— 5:20 p.m., Choteau resident reported a bear that attacked her husband before had returned to the area off 11th Road Northwest.
Aug. 5 — 12:54 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible theft.
— 5:24 p.m., deputy investigated a neighbor dispute regarding a dog in Choteau.
— 5:24 p.m., dispatch notified Fish, Wildlife and Parks that a bear had returned to the area near 991 Second Lane Northeast.
— 5:46 p.m., motorist reported backing into a vehicle in a parking lot in Choteau.
— 8:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported a gas smell at 218 Seventh Ave. S.W.
Aug. 6 — 9:50 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of hikers in the West Fork of the Teton area who were overdue from when they were excepted to return from a multi-day hike. A U.S. Forest Service official located the hikers’ vehicle and left a note.
— 10:29 a.m., Choteau resident reported a hit and run accident on Main Avenue North.
— 4:31 p.m., Choteau resident reported being harassed by a neighbor.
— 7:04 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a burn pit smoking near construction equipment at Pishkun Reservoir.
— 2:23 a.m., deputy picked up two minors in Fairfield who were out past curfew.
Aug. 7 — 12:02 p.m., Dutton resident reported vandalism to two vehicles parked on Main Street East the previous evening.
— 8:04 p.m., Sheriff’s Office investigated a 9-1-1 hang-up call and determined it was made by mistake.
— 10:43 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a neighbor’s dog continually barking.
Aug. 8 — 12:04 a.m., Choteau resident reported a badger in the area of Third Street Northeast.
— 4:27 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a field fire off U.S. Highway 89.
— 6:30 p.m., Power VFD provided mutual aid for a fire in Cascade County.
— 11:16 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 322 Fourth St. N. and transported a patient, meeting Mercy Flight at a landing site en route.
From Aug. 2-8, deputies issued warnings for failing to yield to right of way, a stop sign violation, using flashers when responding to fire hall for emergency and several for speeding.