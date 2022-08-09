The Teton County 4-H program awarded scholarships to Bellamy Beadle and Amara Bodkins and recognized the 10 year 4-H member and 4-H seniors.
Beadle, daughter of Jane Wolery and Darren Beadle, is the recipient of the Anne Wiprud Memorial Scholarship. Beadle is a member of the Old Agency 4-H Club. She has been involved in a variety of 4-H projects and events throughout the years including served as a 4-H camp counselor, club president for several years, and was a Teton County 4-H Ambassador.
The memorial is in recognition of extension agent Anne Wiprud who was an agent in Teton County at the time of a tragic car accident in 1986. The scholarship is generated by interest earned on the memorial account. The scholarship in the amount of $400.
The Boe Brothers (Leif and Wagner), who farmed in the Fairfield area, left a legacy to youth in Teton county through their charitable gift and trust. Each year, two scholarships in the amount of $10,000 and $5,000 are given to youth in Teton County who have been active in FFA, 4-H or both, with the scholarship to be used at MSU Bozeman. Yearly, a scholarship in the amount of $2,000 is also given to a student to be used at any other post-secondary learning institute of the recipient’s choice.
Bodkins, daughter of Cristy and Jeremy Stengrimson, received the $10,000 scholarship for studies at MSU Bozeman. Bodkins was involved with the Challenging Champs 4-H club. One of her notable projects was quilting. She is studying to become a veterinarian. There were no applicants for the $5,000 scholarship.
Bellamy Beadle received the $2,000 Boe Brothers scholarship. She will use the scholarship to help with education expenses as she pursues a nursing degree at Carroll College.
The Montana 4-H Foundation organizes several scholarships available to 4-H members. Bodkins received the W. Doyle Stocks Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to benefit students attending MSU studying agriculture or family consumer science. W. Doyle Stocks is one of the Montana 4-H Foundation Heritage Club members. He was an extension agent who made a planned gift and his generosity will pay forward in the lives of 4-H youth for years.
The Teton County 4-H Council honored several young people who have invested 10 years in 4-H programs, learning project skills, serving their community and developing leadership skills. Taylor Asselstine, Beadle, Bodkins, Carson Crary, Nolan Forseth, Blake Gunderson, Madeline Konen, Jacob and Katie Major and Maggie Toeckes are 4-H members who have achieved a 10-year milestone.
Asselstine, Beadle, Bodkins, Kwin Briscoe, Carson Crary, Blake Gunderson, Konen, Adelena Long and Jacob and Katie Major were graduating high school seniors in the Class of 2022. For more than half of their lives they have been involved in the 4-H program. Studies have shown that 4-H members are twice as likely to make healthier choices and are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, compared with non 4-H members.