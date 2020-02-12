MSU Extension in Teton County is offering two sessions of the Strong People strength training class. Enrollment is open, so participants can join the class at any time.
The classes are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30-9:30 a.m. or 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the Choteau Baptist Church. People who are interested are invited to attend a session on either Tuesday or Thursday.
To learn more about Strong People, contact Jane Wolery at jane.wolery@montana.edu or text 590-2492 to receive the registration packet.
Strong People® is an evidence-based, 12-week program provided by MSU Extension that helps participants increase their joint flexibility, muscle strength, balance and overall well-being.
The strength training exercises are based on work by Dr. Miriam Nelson of Tufts University. The exercises are simple and uncomplicated. If they are done correctly and become easy, then weights may be added to increase the challenge. Each participant can progress at his or her own rate by starting with no weights and working up to 20-pound free weights on each of the exercises.
Additional repetitions can be added or they can be done more slowly to make the strength exercises more challenging. Previous participants mention immediate benefits from the exercises, including increased strength, stamina and energy.
In 2019, 315 Montanans took part in Strong People classes in 15 locations across Montana. Surveys showed that 95% felt stronger, 89% improved balance, 85% moved more freely and easily, 83% strengthened social ties, 77% felt less stressed, 76% felt less anxious, 73% felt decreases in chronic pain and 71% slept better.
If exercise were available in pill form, it would be the most widely prescribed medication on the planet! Strong People is just the prescription for anyone wanting to become more active and to feel better as they get stronger. MSU Extension in Teton County is proud to provide solutions for you.