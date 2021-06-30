In every thrift store there are hidden gems that are more precious than expensive with the true value of the piece in the eye of the beholder and not in the item itself.
Finding those treasures only needs a pair of keen eyes to discern which of the second-hand items have a great value. That is the case with the drawing found by Kathleen Brown of Choteau. A year or more ago, Brown spotted the drawing of a woman and a horse at the Full Circle Thrift Shop in Choteau. “I have always like horses and was drawn to the drawing,” Brown said.
“My husband has joked many times I discovered a hidden treasure by a famous painter,” Brown said. “I really don’t think the drawing has a great monetary value, but it is just a treasure to me.” A treasure she wants to know more about.
Upon purchasing the drawing for a minimal amount, she moved the drawing to a new frame and discovered a handwritten note on the back of the drawing. The note indicates it was once displayed at Choteau House which was located on Main Avenue North. Brown said it appears to be a chalk drawing that was done on parchment type paper. Given there are no smudges on the paper, she feels it was a talented artist who did the drawing as there were no mistakes made.
“I’m just drawn to the piece,” Brown said. “Every time I look at the drawing, I want to know it’s history. I would really like to know more about the artist and who the lady is,” Brown said. “I have just felt a connection and want to fill in the blanks.”
Brown and her husband have lived in Choteau for the past 13-plus years. She grew up in Great Falls and has worked in the health care field most of her life. “I don’t have a long history in Choteau so don’t know who to contact that might know more, she said. “I’m turning to the Choteau Acantha in hopes a reader might have more information to share, Brown said. “I realize it is a long shot. The Choteau House has been gone for quite a few years. Maybe there is someone who remembers seeing the drawing.”
Anyone who has information or leads on the mystery lady and her horse in the drawing is encouraged to contact the Acantha at 406-466-2403.