The last year or so has certainly taught us many things, and among them is the need to adapt and communicate through a variety of methods. The 4-H program has long known the importance of developing communication skills with 4-H youth. Traditionally, 4-H youth have given demonstrations at the club level to build their confidence with speaking in front of a group and to develop preparation skills.
Often, counties have hosted a “Demonstration Day” where youth can share their demonstrations with a broader audience. In 2016, the Montana 4-H Clover Communications curriculum was published to expand the areas for youth to practice their communications skills. The new categories include promotional package, impromptu speech, commercial, illustrated talk, demonstration, video, career communication and prepared speech.
Teton County on June 10 held its “Communications Event” at Choteau Baptist Church with four participants using four different methods to communicate and convey information.
Madeline Konen of Fairfield started the event with the career communications category. Konen had prepared a job application, cover letter and resume to present to the judges who became her interview panel.
The judges, Madison Martinsen, a Choteau 4-H alum, and Hayley Ries, Montana State University Extension intern, both of whom have recent interview experience, did a great job of selecting questions to ask Konen.
For her part, Konen was a polished candidate who was well-prepared and poised as she answered. Martinsen and Ries spent ample time with Konen following the interview discussing their experiences and recent training in resume/cover letter writing and interviewing.
The next presenter was Justin Forseth of Fairfield who created a video on the 2020-21 year featuring footage on the family farm and ranch. Forseth’s video highlighted the many changes and cancellations because of the pandemic, the adaptations needed and the “constants” that stayed the same.
Calving, branding, planting, haying and harvesting were among the shots Forseth compiled. Forseth used a combination of videography equipment including drones and a GoPro camera. To compete in the video contest, the participant introduces the video, plays the video, and answers questions. Forseth and the judges talked about video-editing software options and features.
Maili Miller of Choteau shifted to yet another avenue of communication using a modified version of the traditional demonstration. Miller demonstrated how to make a single serving of ice cream in a bag. Miller plans to use the ice cream demonstration as a class at 4-H Camp this summer. While she was shaking the bag to “churn” the ice cream, she led the audience in several active games and discussions, much as she plans to do for the 4-H campers. Her combination of demonstrating and teaching was interactive and good practice for the Teton County 4-H Camp to be held in late July.
The last participant, Addi Christensen of Choteau, used slides to help focus the audience on her illustrated talk titled, “Eye Spy.” Christensen was inspired to study the eye after one of her family members recently had an eye injury. Christensen turned the audience into pupils of eye awareness as well, sharing parts and diseases of the eye. The judges commended Christensen for her inclusion of her sources on her slides.
With the event pushed into June, an already packed month for most 4-H members in the county, there were fewer participants than usual. The learning both for participants and audience was still at a high level. All recipients received blue ratings, with Grand Champion awards going to Konen, Forseth and Christensen. Konen and Forseth will continue to state competition at Montana 4-H Congress in Bozeman in July.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact MSU/Teton County Extension Agent Jane Wolery at 406-466-2492 or email to Jane.Wolery@montana.edu.